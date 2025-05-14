'Single log nariyal pani pina chor dein?': Man has a ‘serious’ question for Blinkit

A LinkedIn user, whose bio defines him as Mayank Kamboj, Assistant Manager at Royal Enfield, has sarcastically taken aim at Blinkit's carry bag, which features a cartoonish depiction of two people sharing a refreshing summer drink through a shared straw. He feels that the design is targeting “singles”. The post, shared with the caption: "Single log nariyal pani pina chor dein? (Should we stop drinking coconut water?)" has sparked a flurry of responses from social media users.

The image on the Blinkit bag features a design with two people drinking coconut water from the same container. They are shown sharing a straw, with the man on the right and the woman on the left, both enjoying the refreshing drink together. The image is highlighted with a purple circle to draw attention to this particular scene.

What started as a lighthearted comment about the illustration's design has soon spiralled into a viral sensation. The post is gaining massive traction on social media, with several users applauding Mayank's 'observation skills' and bursting into laughter.

One user wrote: "Haha, what an observation."

Another commented on the high price of coconut water on the online delivery app: "Coconut water is expensive on Blinkit, 100 INR per fruit. You better buy one and share it together."

A third user joked about a possible collaboration between Blinkit and Tinder: "One day, they will collab with Tinder and pull the single gang to date."