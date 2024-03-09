Who is Sini Shetty? 22-year-old CFA student representing India at 71st Miss World 2024
Miss world 2024: Mumbai is all set to host the 71st Miss World 2024 pageant, which will witness participation from beautiful contestants from 112 countries of the world. India, which is hosting the grand event after 28 years will be represented by 22-year-old Sini Shetty. Ahead of the 71st Miss World 2024 pageant, Sini Shetty expressed her excitement for the event and said representing 1.4 billion people is a huge responsibility.