Miss world 2024: Mumbai is all set to host the 71st Miss World 2024 pageant, which will witness participation from beautiful contestants from 112 countries of the world. India, which is hosting the grand event after 28 years will be represented by 22-year-old Sini Shetty. Ahead of the 71st Miss World 2024 pageant, Sini Shetty expressed her excitement for the event and said representing 1.4 billion people is a huge responsibility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"My representation means the world to me. I am not representing myself I am representing 1.4 billion people and that's a huge responsibility altogether because you are representing Indian culture, diverse traditions that we have, the feelings and the emotions of each and every individual living in this country," Sini Shetty told ANI ahead of the Miss World 2024 pageant.

Who is Sini Shetty? Sini Sadanand Shetty hails from Karnataka but was born in Mumbai, where she spent her most of life. At the same Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, Sini Shetty represented Karnataka in the Femina Miss India 2022 and won the title. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sini Shetty pursued her undergraduate education in accounting and finance at S.K. Somaiya Degree College of Arts, Science, and Commerce, located in Vidhyavihar, Mumbai, where she successfully obtained her bachelor's degree. The 22-year-old aspires to be a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and is studying for the coveted program.

Sini Shetty possesses expertise in Bharatnatyam, embarking on her journey in this traditional dance form at the age of four and achieving her arangetram, a significant milestone in Bharatnatyam, at the age of 14. In the entertainment industry, Sini Shetty worked in various roles like product executive, actor, model, and content creator.

71st Miss World 2024 pageant After 28 years, India is all set to host the 71st Miss World 2024 pageant at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. Filmmaker Karan Johar and former Miss World Megan Young will host the event, which will begin at 7:30 PM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Miss World 2024 pageant will witness the performances of artists like Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar and will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLIV mobile application/website.

