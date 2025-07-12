Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 22: Aamir Khan's blockbuster loses steam, misses ₹1 crore mark on Friday

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 22: Aamir Khan’s emotional powerhouse seems to be losing momentum after 21-day theatrical run as missed ₹1 crore mark on Friday. The sport's drama recorded 15.65 percent drop in collection on fourth Friday in theatres.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 22 Sitaare Zameen Par, the remake of the 2018 Spanish film “Champions,” raked in ₹97 lakh net at the domestic box office, film industry tracker Sacnilk reported. Aamir Khan’s sports drama managed to mint ₹155.32 crore net during its 22-day run in theatres.

Also Read | Superman returns with money lessons only James Gunn could script

Amid new releases on July 11, such as Maalik, Superman and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, among others, the movie registered scanty footfall. As per Sacnilk, RS Prasanna directorial movie recorded 14.64% Hindi occupancy on Friday, a day after it made a revenue of ₹1.15 crore net in India.

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Collection After 59.25 percent drop in earnings in week 3, the movie is set to compete with new releases on its 4th weekend. According to IMDb, Sitaare Zameen Par is currently the sixth highest grossing Indian movie of the year. Made on a budget of ₹80 crore, the movie grossed ₹238.35 crore at the worldwide box office in 21 days while ₹54 crore earnings came from overseas collection.

Besides Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead, the ensemble cast features Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Simran Mangeshkar, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Aayush Bhansali, Dolly Ahluwalia, Brijendra Kala, Gurpal Singh, and Ankita Sehgal in pivotal roles.