Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 22: Aamir Khan's blockbuster loses steam, misses ₹1 crore mark on Friday

Fareha Naaz
Updated12 Jul 2025, 07:39 AM IST
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 22: Aamir Khan’s emotional powerhouse seems to be losing momentum after 21-day theatrical run as missed 1 crore mark on Friday. The sport's drama recorded 15.65 percent drop in collection on fourth Friday in theatres.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 22

Sitaare Zameen Par, the remake of the 2018 Spanish film “Champions,” raked in 97 lakh net at the domestic box office, film industry tracker Sacnilk reported. Aamir Khan’s sports drama managed to mint 155.32 crore net during its 22-day run in theatres.

Amid new releases on July 11, such as Maalik, Superman and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, among others, the movie registered scanty footfall. As per Sacnilk, RS Prasanna directorial movie recorded 14.64% Hindi occupancy on Friday, a day after it made a revenue of 1.15 crore net in India.

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Collection

After 59.25 percent drop in earnings in week 3, the movie is set to compete with new releases on its 4th weekend. According to IMDb, Sitaare Zameen Par is currently the sixth highest grossing Indian movie of the year. Made on a budget of 80 crore, the movie grossed 238.35 crore at the worldwide box office in 21 days while 54 crore earnings came from overseas collection.

Besides Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead, the ensemble cast features Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Simran Mangeshkar, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Aayush Bhansali, Dolly Ahluwalia, Brijendra Kala, Gurpal Singh, and Ankita Sehgal in pivotal roles.

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Aamir Khan is set to appear as chief guest at the 16th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) next month. The Film Festival spanning 11 days is scheduled to take place from August 14 to 25.

