Subscribe

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 23: Aamir Khan’s movie makes a comeback in Week 4, earnings skyrocket 178%

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 23: Aamir Khan’s movie saw a resurgence in its box office collection on Saturday, achieving 177.78% increase in earnings. Remake of 2018 Spanish film Champions, Sitaare Zameen Par is close to crossing 250 crore mark globally.

Fareha Naaz
Updated13 Jul 2025, 07:48 AM IST
Advertisement
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 23: Aamir Khan's latest movie is close to crossing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>250 crore mark globally.
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 23: Aamir Khan's latest movie is close to crossing ₹250 crore mark globally.(Screengrab @Youtube | Trailer)

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 23: Aamir Khan’s sports drama made a comeback in fourth week as its earnings skyrocketed notably on Saturday, July 12. Marking 177.78 percent increase in domestic business, the ‘spiritual’ successor to Taare Zameen Par is set for a successful box office run. Let's have a look at Day 23 key stats.

Advertisement

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 23

Aamir Khan’s emotional powerhouse gained momentum after 22-day theatrical run and did a business of 2.5 crore in India on Day 23, Saturday, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Bollywood's remake of the 2018 Spanish film “Champions” recorded 157.75 crore net total 23-day domestic box office earnings.

Also Read | Superman movie audience reaction: ‘Tossed around like a ragdoll’

The movie, backed by Aamir Khan Productions, registered an overall 40.26% Hindi occupancy on July 12, indicating a significant uptick in theatrical footfall. Amid new releases on July 11, such as Maalik, Superman and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, among others, the movie registered scanty footfall. As per Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par recorded 14.64% Hindi occupancy on Friday.

Advertisement

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Collection

As RS Prasanna directorial movie moves closer to 250 crore mark, it minted 239.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 21 days. In the overseas market the movie, which premiered in theatres on June 20, collected 54 crore gross.

Made on a budget of 80 crore, Sitaare Zameen Par is currently the sixth highest grossing Indian movie of the year, according to IMDb.

Also Read | Best Netflix movies for romantic fools: Enjoyed Aap Jaisa Koi? You'll love these

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Aamir Khan is set to appear as chief guest at the 16th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) next month. The Film Festival spanning 11 days is scheduled to take place from August 14 to 25.

Advertisement
Also Read | Kuberaa OTT release date: When and where to watch Dhanush-Rashmika starrer

Sitaare Zameen Par cast

Genelia Deshmukh plays the female lead in Aamir Khan starrer. Sitaare Zameen Par cast features Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Samvit Desai, Aayush Bhansali, Dolly Ahluwalia, Brijendra Kala, Ankita Sehgal, Gurpal Singh, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Simran Mangeshkar and Ashish Pendse in key roles.

 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.
Business NewsNewsट्रेंड्सSitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 23: Aamir Khan’s movie makes a comeback in Week 4, earnings skyrocket 178%
Read Next Story