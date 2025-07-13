Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 23: Aamir Khan’s movie makes a comeback in Week 4, earnings skyrocket 178%

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 23: Aamir Khan’s sports drama made a comeback in fourth week as its earnings skyrocketed notably on Saturday, July 12. Marking 177.78 percent increase in domestic business, the ‘spiritual’ successor to Taare Zameen Par is set for a successful box office run. Let's have a look at Day 23 key stats.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 23 Aamir Khan’s emotional powerhouse gained momentum after 22-day theatrical run and did a business of ₹2.5 crore in India on Day 23, Saturday, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Bollywood's remake of the 2018 Spanish film “Champions” recorded ₹157.75 crore net total 23-day domestic box office earnings.

The movie, backed by Aamir Khan Productions, registered an overall 40.26% Hindi occupancy on July 12, indicating a significant uptick in theatrical footfall. Amid new releases on July 11, such as Maalik, Superman and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, among others, the movie registered scanty footfall. As per Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par recorded 14.64% Hindi occupancy on Friday.

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Collection As RS Prasanna directorial movie moves closer to ₹250 crore mark, it minted ₹239.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 21 days. In the overseas market the movie, which premiered in theatres on June 20, collected ₹54 crore gross.

Made on a budget of ₹80 crore, Sitaare Zameen Par is currently the sixth highest grossing Indian movie of the year, according to IMDb.

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Aamir Khan is set to appear as chief guest at the 16th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) next month. The Film Festival spanning 11 days is scheduled to take place from August 14 to 25.

