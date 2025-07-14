Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 24: Amir Khan movie refuses to slow down, mints THIS amount in 4th weekend

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 24: Aamir Khan’s emotional drama marked a splendid weekend in the fourth week. This Bollywood movie is not slowing doing, on July 13, earnings picked up 13.60 percent.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 24 After making a big comeback in the fourth week with 177.78 percent uptick in collection on July 12, the sports drama collected ₹2.84 crore net in India on fourth Sunday — Day 24. Over the fourth weekend, the movie collected ₹5.34 crore net, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. During its 24-day theatrical run at the domestic box office, RS Prasanna directorial movie raked in ₹160.59 crore net.

Aamir Khan's fifth highest grossing movie ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ needs around ₹50 crore net more to overtake records set by ‘3 Idiots’. Meanwhile, for lead actress Genelia Deshmukh ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is her career best after ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.’

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Collection The ‘spiritual’ successor to Taare Zameen Par, did a global business of ₹242.50 crore gross in 23 days, amassing ₹54 crore gross from overseas market.

Remake of the 2018 Spanish film “Champions” released on June 20 registered a significant uptick in theatrical footfall on July 13, recording an overall 43.28% Hindi occupancy.

Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' was made on a budget of ₹80 crore and is currently the sixth highest grossing Indian movie of the year, according to IMDb. Set to script records and make history, it will soon take over 5th spot occupied by Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly.

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT release Earlier, the 60-year old titular actor had shared that the film would not release on OTT but according to the latest reports there is some change in the plan. Giving full control over the movie's release window and pricing, the makers are considering a pay-per-view release on YouTube.

“It’s a very brave idea. The eight-week window is a normal trend in Bollywood (to release the film after eight weeks on the digital platform), and Aamir Khan has decided against that. He has not even sold the digital rights yet. I think it’s a very brave step. He had offers, but he still did not get tempted by those offers and did not sign the deal,” Fortune India quoted film trade analyst Taran Adarsh as saying.