Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 25: Aamir Khan movie struggles to retain momentum, earnings plunge 86%

worldwide Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 25: Aamir Khan’s sports drama seems to be struggling at the box office after its 4th weekend comeback. Finding it difficult to retain momentum, earnings plunged 86% on Monday, July 14.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 25 Made on a budget of ₹80 crore, the emotional drama missed ₹1 crore mark by a big margin on fourth Monday and managed to rake in ₹41 lakh net at the domestic box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings 25-day India box office total to ₹161.01 crore net. Over this weekend, the movie collected a massive ₹5.34 crore net by amassing ₹2.5 crore net earnings on Saturday followed by ₹2.85 crore net on Sunday.

A significant drop in footfall was witnessed on July 14 as Sitaare Zameen Par registered an overall 9.98 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday.

This Bollywood movie, directed by RS Prasanna, opened to ₹10.7 crore net on June 20. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is Amir Khan's fifth career best after 3 Idiots and needs around ₹50 crore net more to topple its record. For lead actress Genelia Deshmukh, the ‘spiritual’ successor to Taare Zameen Par is her career best after 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.’

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Collection Considering global performance, the remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions grossed ₹245.90 crore at the worldwide box office in 24 days. It raked in ₹191.90 crore gross in India and the remaining ₹54 crore came from overseas market.

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT release Earlier, Aamir Khan declared that the film would not be release on OTT, but according to the latest reports, there is some change in the plan. Giving full control over the movie's release window and pricing, the makers are considering a pay-per-view release on YouTube.