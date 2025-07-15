Subscribe

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 25: Aamir Khan movie struggles to retain momentum, earnings plunge 86%

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 25: Aamir Khan's sports drama struggled to retain momentum on fourth Monday and disappointed with drastic fall in earnings. Amid thinning footfall, collection plunged 86 percent. 

Fareha Naaz
Updated15 Jul 2025, 07:42 AM IST
worldwide Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 25: Aamir Khan’s sports drama seems to be struggling at the box office after its 4th weekend comeback. Finding it difficult to retain momentum, earnings plunged 86% on Monday, July 14.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 25

Made on a budget of 80 crore, the emotional drama missed 1 crore mark by a big margin on fourth Monday and managed to rake in 41 lakh net at the domestic box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings 25-day India box office total to 161.01 crore net. Over this weekend, the movie collected a massive 5.34 crore net by amassing 2.5 crore net earnings on Saturday followed by 2.85 crore net on Sunday.

A significant drop in footfall was witnessed on July 14 as Sitaare Zameen Par registered an overall 9.98 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday.

This Bollywood movie, directed by RS Prasanna, opened to 10.7 crore net on June 20. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is Amir Khan's fifth career best after 3 Idiots and needs around 50 crore net more to topple its record. For lead actress Genelia Deshmukh, the ‘spiritual’ successor to Taare Zameen Par is her career best after 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.’

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Collection

Considering global performance, the remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions grossed 245.90 crore at the worldwide box office in 24 days. It raked in 191.90 crore gross in India and the remaining 54 crore came from overseas market.

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT release

Earlier, Aamir Khan declared that the film would not be release on OTT, but according to the latest reports, there is some change in the plan. Giving full control over the movie's release window and pricing, the makers are considering a pay-per-view release on YouTube.

“It’s a very brave idea. The eight-week window is a normal trend in Bollywood (to release the film after eight weeks on the digital platform), and Aamir Khan has decided against that. He has not even sold the digital rights yet. I think it’s a very brave step. He had offers, but he still did not get tempted by those offers and did not sign the deal,” Fortune India quoted film trade analyst Taran Adarsh as saying.

