Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Six-pack at 51: Fateh movie star Sonu Sood reveals fitness secrets, ‘I’m the only one in the family…’

Six-pack at 51: Fateh movie star Sonu Sood reveals fitness secrets, ‘I’m the only one in the family…’

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

In a recent interview, Sonu Sood reveals his strict fitness regimen, working out every day and following a vegetarian diet. He emphasizes natural foods over supplements and attributes his health to family genetics.

Six-pack at 51: Fateh movie star Sonu Sood reveals fitness secrets, ‘I’m the only one in the family…’

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has revealed his fitness routine and diet in an interview. While promoting his directorial debut, Fateh, the 51-year-old actor spoke about his vegetarian diet preferences.

Sonu, known for his six-pack abs and muscular body, reveals that he has always been a vegetarian. He avoids alcohol and non-vegetarian food entirely. He credits his Punjabi genes and his father’s strength for his robust fitness.

“I’m the only one in the family who never touched non-vegetarian food, never touched alcohol. I never go to parties," he told Shubhankar Mishra during the podcast.

However, soon after, the actor says he used to have eggs. When questioned, he reveals that he does consume egg whites despite being a vegetarian.

“My family always has a complaint that I never ask them to prepare something of my choice. I eat whatever they make for me," Sood says next.

Even during travel, when chefs prepare elaborate meals, Sonu opts for basic dishes like salads, egg whites, and, occasionally, dal and rice. He says he can survive on dal rice forever.

Sonu dismisses the notion that supplements or synthetic aids are essential for fitness. Although he has tried protein powders, he avoids supplements and steroids, focusing instead on natural foods.

The actor discloses during the interview that he has never missed a workout session since starting his fitness journey.

“I work out 365 days a year. I only miss gym only when I have to travel early in the morning and the gym is not open," comes from Sonu.

Sonu Sood on South vs North movies

During a rapid fire round during the end of the interview, Mishra asks Sonu Sood about the difference between the movies in South India and North India.

“Now, it’s all the same. But, earlier, the main difference was discipline. South India was more disciplines," Sonu Sood says.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.