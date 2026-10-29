Six-year-old Madhya Pradesh boy wins Toyota Fortuner worth ₹50 lakh in ₹200 lucky draw

A six-year-old boy from Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh has won a Toyota Fortuner worth around ₹50 lakh in a lucky draw after his grandmother purchased a coupon for just ₹200 at a Garba event.
Medansh Raikwar, a resident of Seelampura, won the first prize in a lucky draw organised at Shri Sarkar Dham in Abhapuri. His grandmother, Kiran Raikwar, had purchased the coupon nearly a year ago and entered her grandson’s name in the draw.
According to the family, Kiran bought the coupon when she attended a Garba event at the venue last year. The family had little idea that the small investment would eventually win them a luxury SUV.
When the lucky draw results were announced in 2026, Medansh’s name was selected for the first prize, leaving his family delighted.
The announcement triggered celebrations in the neighbourhood, with residents gathering to congratulate the young winner.
Medansh received a grand welcome amid the sound of drums as the news of his win spread. The family also performed a puja and offered prayers to seek blessings after receiving the car.
For the family, the prize marks a memorable milestone and brings them closer to fulfilling their long-held dream of owning a car.
The unusual win also generated considerable interest on social media, where users expressed surprise that a ₹200 coupon had secured a vehicle worth around ₹50 lakh. Many congratulated the family on its good fortune.
The Toyota Fortuner is a full-size, seven-seater sport utility vehicle (SUV) known for its rugged construction, commanding road presence and off-road capabilities.
Built on a ladder-frame chassis shared with the Toyota Hilux, the SUV offers high ground clearance and four-wheel-drive capability in select variants, making it suitable for challenging terrain.
The vehicle comes with features including leather upholstery, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging and a 360-degree camera, depending on the variant. Select versions also offer advanced driver-assistance and safety features.
The Fortuner is available with 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engine options, paired with manual or automatic transmissions, depending on the variant. Its combination of space, performance and rugged design has made it a prominent offering in India’s premium SUV segment.