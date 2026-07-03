Siya Goyal shows no remorse even as Pune police escorts murder accused for probe | Watch video

Murder accused Siya Goyal showed no signs of remorse even as Pune Rural Police escorted her for further probe into her fiance Ketan Agarwal's death case. According to IANS report, the main suspect in the high-profile Pune Lohagad Fort murder case allegedly made obscene gestures and showed the middle finger upon seeing media representatives.

Advertisement

In the 17-second video, the 20-year-old can be seen wearing a black T-shirt and a printed scarf covering her face, confidently heading towards the police car that was taking her Market Yard residence for further probe.

Watch video here:

What was initially assumed to be an accidental fall, turned out to be a planned murder executed in collaboration with her lover, Chetan Chaudhary. On Thursday morning, police took Siya Goyal to a location in Pune where she and Chetan Chaudhary had allegedly rehearsed how to push realtor Ketan Agarwal off a cliff.

Advertisement

Seeking permission to conduct polygraph tests on Goyal and her alleged 22-year-old lover, Pune police approached local court and filed an application in the Vadgaon Maval court. Also known as 'lie detector test', this physiological screening enables measurement of blood pressure, pulse, respiration and sweat when questions pertaining to the incident are answered.

Also Read | Viral video of Siya Goyal partying contradicts mother’s claim

The tragic incident happened on 18 June for which the two suspects rehearsed a month before at Market Yard area of Pune. From this place, police recovered clothes allegedly worn by Siya Goyal on the fateful day. Siya, who was set to tie the knot with 25-year-old Ketan Agarwal in November this year but arrested and remanded in police custody till 3 July. Her lover Chaudhary has also been detained.

Advertisement

"Investigation has revealed that Siya and Chetan had rehearsed at a hillock-like space near a club in Lullanagar how to push Ketan off the cliff at Lohagad Fort. Today, Siya was taken to the spot, where she identified the place where they had allegedly carried out the rehearsal," PTI quoted Pune Rural Police official as saying.

Investigation into the Pune murder case revealed that the alleged rehearsal took place in May. Meanwhile, the police is working on developing timeline of events in exact sequence of date and other details about the conspiracy to murder Agarwal.

According to NDTV report, Siya and Chetan had deleted their entire chat history, including recycle bin data, both before and after the incident. Their mobile phones have been sent to a forensic lab to recover deleted records.

Advertisement

The official added, “We have also collected substantial amount of technical and digital data, which is currently being analysed and cross-verified.” On Wednesday, the police reconstruction the crime scene with both Siya and co-accused Chaudhary, separately, to ascertain the exact happenings of the day. During the recreation of crime scene, a dummy was pushed off the cliff.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home Siya Goyal shows no remorse even as Pune police escorts murder accused for probe | Watch video