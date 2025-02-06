‘Skibidi, sigma, gyat’: Millennial parents struggle to decode Generation Alpha slangs

The rise of Gen Alpha slangs has left parents and older adults confused. As many slang words continue to sprout, originating from African-American and LGBTQ+ communities, parents need to turn to Wikihow to understand their meaning. The word "Skibidi" has been making waves online after a YouTube video went viral.

According to the New York Post, “Skibidi” can carry both positive and negative meanings depending on context in which it is used. Terms like “sigma”, which meaning cool, also stirred the internet recently after “Sigma boy” song by young Russian bloggers went viral on TikTok. Educator Philip Lindsay said that his middle school students make use of over two dozen slang words within a week.

While “gyat" means someone attractive, “gigachad" refers to a person who is exceptionally masculine, physically attractive, and muscular and “rizz” implies charisma. The term “mewing” refers to an exercise that strives to enhance jawline, while “sus” means suspicious.

Millennial parents struggle to decode Gen Alpha slangs Baffled with the new terminology, many parents shared their experience with The Wall Street Journal. Reflecting on the slang explosion, Dallas stay-at-home mom Jen Kim said, “When we had slang there were only a few phrases that we had to keep up with, and you could kind of guess what they meant." Alleging that vocabulary shift has become harder for parents to keep a track, Kim said, "This is a whole vocabulary that we’re trying to decode.”

Recalling an incident, Kim’s 10-year-old niece named Avery called her uncle “omega,” The Wall Street Journal reported. According to the young trendsetter omega means the lowest rate one can get, while she called a gift of coloured pencils as slay, implying good.

Another term doing the rounds online is “gigachad,” which means someone who is exceptionally masculine, physically attractive, and muscular. According to Wikihow, gigachad is an idealised version of a “chad,” referring to a confident and good-looking man. As per a father named Matt Murray on Reddit, modern day slangs have become “a foreign language.”