Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 1: Sky Force has been a saving grace for Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, marking his best movie premiere in years. The film opened to double-digit collections, contrasting his string of box office flops in the previous year.

Akshay Kumar’s last hit movie was Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, released in 2021.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the double-digit opening has largely been fueled by the highly discounted ticket prices, an uncommon strategy for attracting audiences to cinemas.

The Republic Day weekend release minted ₹11.25 crore (net) on its opening day, banking on the strategy of massive discounts.

The film's earnings are expected to increase by the weekend as prices will continue to be low throughout and will be propelled by Saturday, followed by Republic Day Sunday.

About Sky Force The Sky Force movie revolves around India’s retaliatory attack on the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965.

Sky Force marks the debut of Veer Pahariya. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the movie also stars Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

Sky Force Budget According to media reports, Sky Force was made with a low budget of ₹160 crore.

Sky Force vs Fighter Since its trailer launch, the Akshay Kumar movie has been compared with Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Fighter, also released around Republic Day, had netted ₹22.5 crore on its release day.

Fighter was declared a “Hit” after collecting ₹358.83 worldwide. The movie was made with a massive budget of ₹250 crore, contracting to Sky Force's ₹160 crore budget.

Akshay Kumar’s box office Akshay Kumar’s last release, Singham Again, collected ₹372.4 crore worldwide. However, the movie had an ensemble cast, with the lead being Ajay Devgn. Akshay Kumar also did a cameo for Stree 2, which earned ₹857.15 crore worldwide.

However, regarding his own movies, Akshay Kumar has not seen box office success for a long time. His last releases, Khel Khel Mein, Sarfira, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Raniganj, Selfiee, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey, failed miserably at the box office.