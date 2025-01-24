Sky Force Box Office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer film flies high, mints THIS amount

Sky Force Box Office collection Day 1: After starring in the comedy ‘Khel Khel Mein’ in August 2024, Akshay Kumar is back with a bang in his latest movie Sky Force. The movie hit the screens on January 24, Friday.

Sky Force Box Office collection Day 1 On Day 1, the Akshay Kumar starrer earned ₹11 crore, as of 10:56pm, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Sky Force occupancy Sky Force witnessed a total occupancy of 15.71 percent with about 4900 shows across India. Movie halls were filled up to 10.26 per cent in the morning,14.12 per cent in the afternoon and 22.76 per cent during evening. The IMAX 2D versions had an overall occupancy of 14.82 per cent for Sky Force.

How did Sky Force perform Sky Force has opened to better numbers than Akshay Kumar’s previous releases such as Khel Khel Mein and Sarfira, which opened at ₹5.05 crore and ₹2.5 crore, respectively. Akshay Kumar had also briefly appeared in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, which too underperformed at the box office. But Sky Force seems to have been a big hit already.

Several Cine-goers took to X to share how brilliant Akshay Kumar's performance was in Sky Force.

“Oh my God, I am breathless and speechless. What a look, aura and swag. You were made to wear the uniform @akshahkumar Sir,” commented one user, adding how flawless Akshay Kumar's acting was.

Comparing Akshay Kumar's Sky Force to Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, one X user tweeted, "A no-nonsense patriotic movie, far better than Fighter. A must-watch for all Akshay Kumar fans."

About Sky Force The Sky Force movie revolves around India’s retaliatory attack on the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965.

