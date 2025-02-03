Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar-Veer Paharia’s movie regains momentum, mints...

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 10: After a dull Friday, thanks to the release of Shahid Kapoor's Deva, Akshay Kumar-Veer Paharia’s Sky Force has regained its momentum.

The aerial action thriller hit a 45.45 per cent slump on Friday, but by Saturday, it was back with a gain of 66.67 per cent in earnings. By Sunday, this increase in gains improved by another 11.40 per cent, helping Sky Force make it to the ₹100 crore club—the first in 2025.

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar starrer earned an estimated ₹5.57 crore on Sunday, Day 10 of its theatrical release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Sky Force's Sunday earnings show a significant uptick from its previous days' collection; the movie earned an estimated ₹5 crore on Saturday and ₹3 crore on Friday.

Sacnilk data showed that Sky Force minted a net total of ₹100.07 crore at the Indian box office.

Sky Force Worldwide Box Office Collection: According to Sacnilk, Sky Force earned only ₹9.5 crore at the overseas box office, while its India gross stood at ₹112.75 crore, which adds up to the worldwide gross.

With this, the movie's worldwide collection stood at ₹122.25 crore

About Sky Force: The movie featured Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in the lead roles and has garnered attention for its intense action and emotional storytelling.

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, 'Sky Force' not only delivers thrilling aerial combat sequences but also pays tribute to the true heroism of Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC.

Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC is the only Indian Air Force officer to posthumously receive the Maha Vir Chakra. Produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, 'Sky Force' also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.