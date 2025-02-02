Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar’s movie crosses ₹100 crore mark, collects THIS amount

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 10: After crossing the ₹100 crore milestone on Saturday, February 1, Akshay Kumar-Veer Paharia's action thriller made a decent earning on Sunday, February 2 at the box office in the second week.

Sky Force box office collection on day 10 stood at ₹97.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. In contrast, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh stated that Sky Force has crossed the ₹100 crore mark and has also become the first movie of 2025 to do so.

“#SkyForce picks up pace at urban centres on Saturday... Multiplexes continue to drive its biz, a pattern evident since Weekend 1... Sunday should post impressive figures as well. #SkyForce [Week 2] Fri 4.60 cr, Sat 7.40 cr. Total: ₹111.70 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice,” wrote Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X.

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar starrer earned an estimated ₹97.75 crore till day 10, according to Sacnilk. The movie earned an estimated ₹5 crore on Saturday and ₹3 crore on Friday, showcasing a significant uptic from its previous day collection. The movie had earned an estimated ₹3.25 crore on Sunday, February 2. Its overall occupancy stood at 20.30% on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

Until Saturday, the film's worldwide collection stood at ₹122.25 crore, while the India Gross stood at ₹112.75 crore. The Overseas collection was ₹9.5 crore.

About Sky Force: The movie featured Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in the lead roles, has garnered attention for its intense action and emotional storytelling.

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, 'Sky Force' not only delivers thrilling aerial combat sequences but also pays tribute to the true heroism of Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC.

Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC is the only Indian Air Force officer to posthumously receive the Maha Vir Chakra. Produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, 'Sky Force' also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.