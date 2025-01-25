Newly released action drama Sky Force made a strong entry into the domestic box office this week — earning an estimated ₹24.58 crore (net) since Friday. The Bollywood film starring Akshay Kumar and newcomer Veer Pahariya outlines the ‘untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike’.

The film revolves around IAF officer T Vijaya (essayed by Pahariya) who goes missing in action during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Akshay Kumar plays his fellow IAF officer KO Ahuja who embarks on a mission to find Vijaya. Sky Force also features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.

The film was produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and co-directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur.

Early estimates shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, suggested that the film earned ₹12.33 crore on Day 2. This brings its overall domestic box office earnings to Rs. 24.58 crore in the first two days.

Meanwhile Maddock Films put the first day net box office collection at ₹15.30 crore.

"Force takes off to a soaring start at the box office! This true story of action, bravery, and sacrifice is winning hearts and spreading love," Maddock Films wrote along with a poster of the film.

Sky Force' is a story of India's retaliatory strike on the Sargodha airbase in Pakistan during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war.

"Working on my first film, 'Sky Force', was rather overwhelming. It is a huge opportunity and a responsibility for me to play a real life hero, squadron leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, who was one of the heroes of the 1965 India-Pakistan war, which we won against overwhelming odds...this story needs to be told for the future generations to get inspired by what our heroes of our country have done for our freedom," Veer Pahariya shared during a recent interview.