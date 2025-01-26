Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s aerial action film sees a massive 75% jump in earnings on Saturday

Sky Force collected 21.5 crore on its second day, marking a 75.51% jump in earnings. Discounted ticket prices contributed to its success, but the film's future depends on audience response during weekdays.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated26 Jan 2025, 07:18 AM IST
Advertisement
Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 2: Sacnilk said Sky Force’s earnings are expected to jump further on Sunday, Republic Day. (X)

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's aerial action thriller saw a massive 75 per cent jump in earnings on Saturday after a decent opening-day collection.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sky Force owes this uptick in earnings to the big discount the makers are offering on online ticket bookings.

Also Read | Sky Force BO Collection Day 1: Will Veer Pahariya be Akshay Kumar’s lucky charm?

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 2

Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya's film saw a massive 75.51% uptick in earnings on its second day in theatres. According to Sacnilk data, the film earned 21.5 crore on Saturday.

Advertisement

With this, the film has minted a total of 33.75 crore in two days.

Sacnilk said earnings are expected to jump further on Sunday, Republic Day. The industry tracker has estimated that the film will earn around 60 crore net on its opening weekend.

Also Read | Sky Force hit or another flop? Akshay Kumar’s movie’s advance booking for Day 1

Heavily discounted tickets

The industry tracker said Sky Force might not have been able to collect this much money with regular ticket prices from the opening day. However, it highlighted that having heavily discounted ticket prices is not a good long-term plan, even if it has worked in favour of movies to bring the audience in large numbers and spread word of mouth.

Advertisement

The movie's second-day collection indicates that it has managed to draw moviegoers' attention, but its real test will begin on Monday.

A good hold during working days, possibly with positive word of mouth, will put the movie in the best position to score a success, Sacnilk said.

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 1

Veer Pahariya has been a lucky charm for Akshay Kumar, who is marking his best movie premiere in years with Sky Force.

After years of box office flops for Akshay, this aerial action thriller opened to double-digit collections. His last hit movie was Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi in 2021.

Advertisement

Sky Force minted 11.25 crore (net) on its opening day, January 24.

Also Read | Sky Force Twitter review: From ‘terrific’ to ‘Akshay Sir, acchi filmein karo na’

Sky Force: Plot

Sky Force movie revolves around India’s retaliatory attack on the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965.

Sky Force marks the debut of Veer Pahariya. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the movie also stars Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

Sky Force Budget

According to media reports, Sky Force was made with a low budget of 160 crore.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsSky Force Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s aerial action film sees a massive 75% jump in earnings on Saturday
First Published:26 Jan 2025, 07:18 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts