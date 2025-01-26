Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s aerial action film sees a massive 75% jump in earnings on Saturday

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's aerial action thriller saw a massive 75 per cent jump in earnings on Saturday after a decent opening-day collection.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sky Force owes this uptick in earnings to the big discount the makers are offering on online ticket bookings.

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 2 Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya's film saw a massive 75.51% uptick in earnings on its second day in theatres. According to Sacnilk data, the film earned ₹21.5 crore on Saturday.

Advertisement

With this, the film has minted a total of ₹33.75 crore in two days.

Sacnilk said earnings are expected to jump further on Sunday, Republic Day. The industry tracker has estimated that the film will earn around ₹60 crore net on its opening weekend.

Heavily discounted tickets The industry tracker said Sky Force might not have been able to collect this much money with regular ticket prices from the opening day. However, it highlighted that having heavily discounted ticket prices is not a good long-term plan, even if it has worked in favour of movies to bring the audience in large numbers and spread word of mouth.

Advertisement

The movie's second-day collection indicates that it has managed to draw moviegoers' attention, but its real test will begin on Monday.

A good hold during working days, possibly with positive word of mouth, will put the movie in the best position to score a success, Sacnilk said.

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 1 Veer Pahariya has been a lucky charm for Akshay Kumar, who is marking his best movie premiere in years with Sky Force.

After years of box office flops for Akshay, this aerial action thriller opened to double-digit collections. His last hit movie was Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi in 2021.

Advertisement

Sky Force minted ₹11.25 crore (net) on its opening day, January 24.

Sky Force: Plot Sky Force movie revolves around India’s retaliatory attack on the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965.

Sky Force marks the debut of Veer Pahariya. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the movie also stars Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

Sky Force Budget According to media reports, Sky Force was made with a low budget of ₹160 crore.