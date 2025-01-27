Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya’s film sees another uptick in earnings on Sunday

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's aerial action thriller is on a winning streak. On Sunday, it saw another jump in earnings, a day after it made a massive gain of 79.59 per cent.

On Sunday, a holiday coinciding with Republic Day celebrations, the Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya film saw a 25.00 per cent uptick in its already inflated earnings from Saturday.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sky Force owes its uptick in earnings to the big discount the makers are offering on online ticket bookings.