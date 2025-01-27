Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya’s film sees another uptick in earnings on Sunday

On Day 3, Sky Force saw a 25% increase in box office earnings, benefiting from Republic Day and ticket discounts. This follows a significant 79.59% gain on Saturday, showcasing the film's continued success and appeal among audiences.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published27 Jan 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Advertisement
Sky Force owes its uptick in earnings to the big discount the makers are offering on online ticket bookings.(Screengrab from YouTube/Maddock Films)

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's aerial action thriller is on a winning streak. On Sunday, it saw another jump in earnings, a day after it made a massive gain of 79.59 per cent. 

On Sunday, a holiday coinciding with Republic Day celebrations, the Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya film saw a 25.00 per cent uptick in its already inflated earnings from Saturday.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sky Force owes its uptick in earnings to the big discount the makers are offering on online ticket bookings.

Advertisement

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsSky Force Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya’s film sees another uptick in earnings on Sunday
First Published:27 Jan 2025, 06:30 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts