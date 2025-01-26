Sky Force Box Office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar starrer film Sky Force has maintained its steady run at the Box Office. The movie had already made a bumper start, minting ₹12.25 crore on the day of its release. On Day 3, Sunday, Republic Day, Sky Force's earnings soared even higher.

Sky Force is likely to earn ₹60.65 crore India net, just within three days of its theatrical run, predicts industry tracker Sacnilk.

Just after Akshay Kumar posted on X about Sky Force's release, several netizens responded that the Bollywood actor was heading for ‘another flop’. However, Sky Force seems to have been a big relief for Akshay.

Sky Force Box Office collection Day 3 The Akshay Kumar starrer film witnessed a 53 per cent uptick in earnings on Day 3, Sunday. It minted ₹26.4 crore on Republic Day, as compared to ₹12.25 crore on the day of its release.

Did Sky Force perform better than Akshay Kumar's previous releases? The Sky Force movie, which hit the big screens on January 24, Friday, has performed better than all of Akshay Kumar's previous releases. Most of the Bollywood actor's earlier movies, including Khel Khel Mein, Sarfira, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, all failed to make a mark at the box office.

‘Khel Khel Mein’ movie's total collection after a 57-day-run stood at ₹39.29 crore, which is roughly fifty per cent lower than what Sky Force has minted within just three days since its release.

Although Akshay Kumar's last major release, Singham Again, raked in ₹372.4 crore globally, the Bollywood actor played a cameo in the film.

The last big hit in Akshay Kumar's career was Sooryavanshi (2021), directed by Rohit Shetty. The movie was made on a budget of ₹160 crore and earned ₹293 crore globally.

Sky Force movie Starring Akshay Kumar, the Sky Force movie marks the debut of Veer Pahariya. The movie outlines the ‘untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike’.