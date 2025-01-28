Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya’s film hits Monday slump, mints...

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 4: After maintaining a winning box office streak, Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya’s aerial action thriller hit the inevitable Monday slump on January 27.

Had it continued to maintain its monument, the film was expected to near the ₹100 crore mark by the end of Day 4.

However, Sky Force's initial success can be attributed to Republic Day celebrations and the big discount the makers offered on online ticket bookings.

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 4 The Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya starrer saw a 77.68 per cent decline in its earnings on Day 4.

The movie slipped a little in its real test, which began on Monday, as the heavily discounted tickets did not work their charm on a weekday.

According to Sacnilk, the film managed to earn only ₹6.25 crore on Day 4.

On Day 2, Sky Force earned ₹22 crore, and on Republic Day, Day 3, the movie earned ₹28 crore.

Sky Force Budget According to media reports, Sky Force was made with a low budget of ₹160 crore.

Sky Force movie plot The Sky Force movie, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, outlines the ‘untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike’.

The film follows the story of IAF officer T Vijaya , who goes missing during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Vijaya's fellow IAF officer KO Ahuja, who sets out on a mission to locate Vijaya. Sky Force also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in key roles.

Is Sky Force heading for 'another flop'? Just after Akshay Kumar had posted on X about Sky Force's release, several netizens responded that the Bollywood actor was heading for ‘another flop’. While the first three days' earnings proved to be a big relief for the Bollywood actor, it remains to be seen whether the movie will recover from the slump.

