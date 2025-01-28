Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya’s film hits Monday slump, mints...

The aerial action thriller Sky Force saw a 77.68% drop in earnings on Day 4, bringing in 6.25 crore. Despite a strong opening, the film's performance is in question as it faces the challenge of maintaining momentum after Republic Day.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated28 Jan 2025, 07:54 AM IST
Advertisement
Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 4: Sky Force's initial success can be attributed to Republic Day celebrations and the big discounts on tickets
Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 4: Sky Force’s initial success can be attributed to Republic Day celebrations and the big discounts on tickets (X)

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 4: After maintaining a winning box office streak, Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya’s aerial action thriller hit the inevitable Monday slump on January 27.

Had it continued to maintain its monument, the film was expected to near the 100 crore mark by the end of Day 4.

However, Sky Force's initial success can be attributed to Republic Day celebrations and the big discount the makers offered on online ticket bookings.

Also Read | Sky Force hit or another flop? Akshay Kumar’s movie’s advance booking for Day 1

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 4

The Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya starrer saw a 77.68 per cent decline in its earnings on Day 4.

Advertisement

The movie slipped a little in its real test, which began on Monday, as the heavily discounted tickets did not work their charm on a weekday.

According to Sacnilk, the film managed to earn only 6.25 crore on Day 4.

On Day 2, Sky Force earned 22 crore, and on Republic Day, Day 3, the movie earned 28 crore.

Also Read | Sky Force Twitter review: From ‘terrific’ to ‘Akshay Sir, acchi filmein karo na’

Sky Force Budget

According to media reports, Sky Force was made with a low budget of 160 crore.

Advertisement

Sky Force movie plot

The Sky Force movie, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, outlines the ‘untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike’.

The film follows the story of IAF officer T Vijaya , who goes missing during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Vijaya's fellow IAF officer KO Ahuja, who sets out on a mission to locate Vijaya. Sky Force also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in key roles.

Also Read | Sky Force movie: Controversial song Maaye goes viral on YouTube

Is Sky Force heading for 'another flop'?

Just after Akshay Kumar had posted on X about Sky Force's release, several netizens responded that the Bollywood actor was heading for ‘another flop’. While the first three days' earnings proved to be a big relief for the Bollywood actor, it remains to be seen whether the movie will recover from the slump.

Advertisement

Most of the Bollywood actor's earlier movies, including Khel Khel Mein, Sarfira, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, failed to make a mark at the box office. Sooryavanshi (2021), a Rohit Shetty directorial, was the last big hit in Akshay Kumar's career.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsSky Force Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya’s film hits Monday slump, mints...
First Published:28 Jan 2025, 07:54 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts