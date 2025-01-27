Sky Force Box Office collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar movie sees 80% dip in earnings - will it recover from the slump?

Sky Force Box Office collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's patriotic film had been soaring high ever since its release on Friday, January 24. However, on Monday (Day 4), Sky Force's earnings slumped.

As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Sky Force is likely to earn ₹65.86 crore after its four-day run at the theatres. Had the film maintained a steady run like it had during the first three days, the collection could have been nearly ₹100 crore.

Advertisement

Sky Force Box Office collection Day 4 The Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya starrer film managed to earn only ₹3.61 crore on Day 4. This figure is roughly 80 per cent lower as compared to the film's earnings on Day 3 (Sunday) and Day 2 (Saturday).

On Day 2, Sky Force minted ₹22 crore, and on Day 3, Republic Day, the movie earned ₹28 crore.

Is Sky Force heading for 'another flop'? Just after Akshay Kumar had posted on X about Sky Force's release, several netizens responded that the Bollywood actor was heading for ‘another flop’. While the first three days' earnings proved to be a big relief for the Bollywood actor, it remains to be seen whether the movie will recover from the slump.

Advertisement

Most of the Bollywood actor's earlier movies, including Khel Khel Mein, Sarfira, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, all failed to make a mark at the box office. Sooryavanshi (2021), a Rohit Shetty directorial was the last big hit in Akshay Kumar's career.

Also Read | Sky Force movie: Controversial song Maaye goes viral on YouTube

Sky Force, however has performed significantly well than Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, which collected only ₹11.4 crore India net after four days since its release, as per data collated by Sacnilk.

Sky Force movie With Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in the lead roles, the Sky Force movie outlines the ‘untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike’.

Advertisement

The film follows the story of IAF officer T Vijaya , who goes missing during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Vijaya's fellow IAF officer KO Ahuja, who sets out on a mission to locate Vijaya. Sky Force also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in key roles.