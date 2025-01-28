Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar movie eyes ₹100 cr mark, earns THIS amount

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 5: The Bollywood film Sky Force, featuring Akshay Kumar, opened with 12.25 crore at the domestic box office. Its earnings were influenced by Republic Day weekend and discounted tickets. 

Published28 Jan 2025, 07:53 PM IST
Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar movie made on a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>160 crore budget, depicts ‘untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike’ during the 1965 war.
Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar movie made on a ₹160 crore budget, depicts ‘untold story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike’ during the 1965 war.(Screengrab @Youtube | Trailer)

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 5: The Bollywood film starring Akshay Kumar performed exceptionally well at the box office over the first weekend which coincided with Republic Day celebrations. Sandeep Kewlani directorial movie opened its account with 12.25 crore net India box office collection on its opening day, January 24.

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 5

A day after witnessing 75 percent drop, the aerial action thriller collected 3.26 crore net at the domestic box office at 7:18 pm, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Thus, the domestic box office total stands at 72.51 crore net. Over the weekend, Sky Force collected a whopping 50 crore net - 22 crore net on Saturday and 28 crore net on Sunday.

Sky Force Worldwide Box Office Collection

Produced under the banner Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya starrer did a business of 89.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office until Day 5. Apart from lead actors Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, the ensemble cast includes Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in key roles.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who gave 4 out of 5 stars to the movie, in a post on X said, “#SkyForce continues to perform strongly at multiplexes in urban centres... While the morning and noon shows recorded limited occupancy, the evening shows saw a notable increase in footfalls on the crucial Monday.”

The film, made on a 160 crore budget, depicts ‘untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike’ during the 1965 war. The filmmakers cleverly monetised the Republic Day occasion and offered big discounts on online ticket bookings.

Set in 1965 India-Pakistan War, the narrative revolves around as IAF officer T Vijaya, who goes missing. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Vijaya's fellow IAF officer KO Ahuja, who goes out on a mission to find Vijaya.

First Published:28 Jan 2025, 07:53 PM IST
