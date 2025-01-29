Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya’s movie sees 17% drop; mints ₹75 cr; know stats

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar starrer Bollywood film, Sky Force, has been witnessing both upward and downward trends at the box office since its release on January 24.

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 5: According to early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani directorial movie earned ₹5.75 crore on Day 5, which is 17 percent drop from its Day 4 collection. The Bollywood film on Day 4 earned ₹7 crore. The total collection of the film after five days stands at ₹75 crore.

Earlier on Monday, Production banner Maddock Films posted the box office collection on social media stating that the film minted ₹81.30 crore net in four days in India.

Sky Force Worldwide Box Office Collection The current worldwide numbers for the film are not avaialble yet. Earlier, on January 27, Maddock Films had posted that the film earned ₹92.90 crore at the worldwide box office collection in its first weekend. "'Sky Force' soars to new heights, emerging as the audience's favourite watch over the Republic Day weekend! #SkyForce in cinemas near you," read the caption.

Sky Force reviews Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave 4 out of 5 stars to the movie and called the film powerful. Taking to X, he wrote, “Real-life story that seamlessly blends drama, emotions, patriotism and aerial action... Several goosebumps-inducing moments... #AkshayKumar top-notch, #VeerPahariya confident... Outstanding finale. #SkyForceReview.”

#SkyForce is *not* another #Fighter... The similarity begins and ends with airstrikes on #Pakistan... This one focuses on #India's daring retaliatory strike on the #Sargodha airbase during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.," he had said. On social media, fans gave mixed reviews to the film.

