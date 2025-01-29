Sky Force Box Office collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar starrer movie Sky Force made waves at the Box Office during its release. However, the patriotic action film's earnings have continued to decline since Day 4 (Monday).

Sky Force movie's total earnings now stand at ₹77.39 crore, as per data collated by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Sky Force Box Office collection Day 6 Sky Force earned only ₹2.39 crores on Wednesday (Day 6), January 29, as per industry tracker Sacnilk's early estimates. Day 6's earnings are the lowest as compared to how much Sky Force minted during the first few days after its release.

Sky Force marked Akshay Kumar’s return to double-digit box office openings after a string of underperforming films. Thanks to the Republic Day boost, the film saw a steady rise in its earnings. It opened with ₹12.25 crore on Friday, January 24. The numbers continued to climb, reaching ₹22 crore on Saturday and ₹28 crore on Sunday.

Sky Force occupancy Sky Force movie's massive drop in earnings were reflected in footfall of Wednesday shows. Theatres were filled up to 6.53% in the morning and10.14 % in the afternoon.

What experts predicted about Sky Force Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had stated that Sky Force must retain its hold on weekdays to cement its position as a Box Office success. However, the film's earnings tumbled to single digits.

Sky Force features Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya as IAF officers. The film is about India's retaliatory attack on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1965 which is remembered as India's first and deadliest airstrike. The film has been directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sandeep Kewlani. Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan are a part of the ensemble cast.