Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya’s movie crosses ₹100 crore mark worldwide

  • Sky Force Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7: Sky Force, featuring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, has surpassed 100 crore globally after its release on January 24. The film's box office performance has shown fluctuating trends over the past week.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated31 Jan 2025, 06:53 AM IST
Sky Force Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s military drama film(Screengrab from YouTube/ Saregama Music)

Sky Force Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya military drama film has crosses 100 crore mark worlwide. The film has been been witnessing both upward and downward trends at the box office since its release on January 24.

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 7

According to early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film minted 5.50 crore net in India on Day 7. With this, the Bollywood film's collection till Day 7 stands at 86.64 crore. The film has experienced upwards and downward trends since its release. It opened with 12 crore on Day 1, then saw an increase to 22 crore on Day 2, followed by a significant jump to 28 crore on Day 3. However, the film began to see a decline, earning 7 crore on Day 4, 5.75 crore on Day 5, and 6 crore on Day 6.

Sky Force Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7

The worldwide earnings for Day 7 have not been finalised yet, however, according to Sacnilk.com, as of January 30, the war action thriller's worldwide total has surpassed the 100 crore mark. The worldwide gross stands at 104.75 crore, with 96.75 crore from India and 8 crore from overseas.

About Sky Force

Sky Force’ film revolves around IAF officer T Vijaya (Veer) who goes missing in action during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Akshay plays his fellow IAF officer KO Ahuja who embarks on a mission to find Vijaya played by IAF officer T Vijaya (Veer Pahariya). The film, made on a 160 crore budget, also features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.

Sky Force reviews

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave 4 out of 5 stars to the movie and called the film powerful. Taking to X, he wrote, “Real-life story that seamlessly blends drama, emotions, patriotism and aerial action... Several goosebumps-inducing moments... #AkshayKumar top-notch, #VeerPahariya confident... Outstanding finale. #SkyForceReview.”

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 06:53 AM IST
