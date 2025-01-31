Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya’s movie crosses ₹100 crore mark worldwide

Sky Force Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya military drama film has crosses ₹100 crore mark worlwide. The film has been been witnessing both upward and downward trends at the box office since its release on January 24.

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 7 According to early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film minted ₹5.50 crore net in India on Day 7. With this, the Bollywood film's collection till Day 7 stands at ₹86.64 crore. The film has experienced upwards and downward trends since its release. It opened with ₹12 crore on Day 1, then saw an increase to ₹22 crore on Day 2, followed by a significant jump to ₹28 crore on Day 3. However, the film began to see a decline, earning ₹7 crore on Day 4, ₹5.75 crore on Day 5, and ₹6 crore on Day 6.

Sky Force Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7 The worldwide earnings for Day 7 have not been finalised yet, however, according to Sacnilk.com, as of January 30, the war action thriller's worldwide total has surpassed the ₹100 crore mark. The worldwide gross stands at ₹104.75 crore, with ₹96.75 crore from India and ₹8 crore from overseas.

About Sky Force ‘Sky Force’ film revolves around IAF officer T Vijaya (Veer) who goes missing in action during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Akshay plays his fellow IAF officer KO Ahuja who embarks on a mission to find Vijaya played by IAF officer T Vijaya (Veer Pahariya). The film, made on a ₹160 crore budget, also features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.

