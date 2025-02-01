Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer, 'Sky Force', directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, experienced a 50 percent decline in box office collections on its second Friday (Day 8). The film may see further drop in daily numbers as it competes with the newly released Shahid Kapoor film Deva.

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 8 According to rough projections by Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹2.75 crore on Day 8, marking a 50 percent decline from its previous earnings of ₹5.5 crore on Day 7. With this, the film's total earnings in India now stands at ₹89.25 crore net.

The film has experienced upwards and downward trends since its release. It opened with ₹12 crore on Day 1, then saw a jump of ₹22 crore on Day 2, followed by a significant jump to ₹28 crore on Day 3. However, the film began to see a decline, earning ₹7 crore on Day 4, ₹5.75 crore on Day 5, and ₹6 crore on Day 6.

Sky Force Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8 As of January 31, the worldwide collection of Akshay Kumar- Veer Pahariya's film is ₹111 crore gross, with ₹8.25 crore coming from overseas and ₹103.25 crore collected in India, report by Sacnilk.com stated.

About Sky Force ‘Sky Force’ film revolves around IAF officer T Vijaya (Veer) who goes missing in action during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Akshay plays his fellow IAF officer KO Ahuja who embarks on a mission to find Vijaya played by IAF officer T Vijaya (Veer Pahariya). The film, made on a ₹160 crore budget, also features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.

Sky Force vs Deva Day 1 collection Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's film Sky Force had an opening day collection of ₹12.25 crore, while Shahid Kapoor's Deva earned ₹5 crore on its debut day in India, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.