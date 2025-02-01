Sky Force Box Office Day 8: Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya’s film sees 50% drop; will it maintain momentum vs Deva?

  Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 8: Following a 50 percent decline on Day 8, the film, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, faces tough competition from Shahid Kapoor's new release Deva.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated1 Feb 2025, 07:23 AM IST
Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar in ‘Sky Force’

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer, 'Sky Force', directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, experienced a 50 percent decline in box office collections on its second Friday (Day 8). The film may see further drop in daily numbers as it competes with the newly released Shahid Kapoor film Deva.

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 8

According to rough projections by Sacnilk.com, the film earned 2.75 crore on Day 8, marking a 50 percent decline from its previous earnings of 5.5 crore on Day 7. With this, the film's total earnings in India now stands at 89.25 crore net.

The film has experienced upwards and downward trends since its release. It opened with 12 crore on Day 1, then saw a jump of 22 crore on Day 2, followed by a significant jump to 28 crore on Day 3. However, the film began to see a decline, earning 7 crore on Day 4, 5.75 crore on Day 5, and 6 crore on Day 6.

Sky Force Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8

As of January 31, the worldwide collection of Akshay Kumar- Veer Pahariya's film is 111 crore gross, with 8.25 crore coming from overseas and 103.25 crore collected in India, report by Sacnilk.com stated.

About Sky Force

‘Sky Force’ film revolves around IAF officer T Vijaya (Veer) who goes missing in action during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Akshay plays his fellow IAF officer KO Ahuja who embarks on a mission to find Vijaya played by IAF officer T Vijaya (Veer Pahariya). The film, made on a 160 crore budget, also features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.

Sky Force vs Deva Day 1 collection

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's film Sky Force had an opening day collection of 12.25 crore, while Shahid Kapoor's Deva earned 5 crore on its debut day in India, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Deva failed to cross the opening numbers of Shahid Kapoor's last film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which earned 6.7 crore. But it saw better release day numbers than his Jersey ( 3.2 crore).

 

First Published:1 Feb 2025, 07:23 AM IST
