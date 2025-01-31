Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya’s movie declines, mints just THIS on Friday

  • Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 8: On the 8th day at the box office, Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya’s movie was making good revenues and was close to make 3 crore by the day-end.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated31 Jan 2025, 10:34 PM IST
A scene from ‘Sky Force’ (Screenshot)(YouTube)

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 8: Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sky Force' entered it eighth day at the box office on Friday and is heading for a good show during its second weekend.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.com, the film minted 2.56 crore net in India on Day 8 until 10 pm.

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 8:

With 2.56 crore, the movie's total collection (India Net) stood at 89.06 crore, which as per expectation may breach 100 crore in the weekends. Sky Force had an overall 11.22 percent Hindi occupancy on Friday.

Until Day 7, the movie's worldwide collection breached 100 crore mark and was at 111.5 crore. Its India net on Day 7 was 86.5 crore, while India Gross stood at 103.25 crore, reported Sacnilk. The industry tracker noted the overseas collection was reported at 8.25 crore.

It opened with 12 crore on Day 1, then saw an increase to 22 crore on Day 2, followed by a significant jump to 28 crore on Day 3. However, the film began to see a decline, earning 7 crore on Day 4, 5.75 crore on Day 5, 6 crore on Day 6 and 5.5 crore on Day 7.

About Sky Force:

‘Sky Force’ film revolves around IAF officer T Vijaya (Veer) who goes missing in action during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Akshay plays his fellow IAF officer KO Ahuja who embarks on a mission to find Vijaya played by IAF officer T Vijaya (Veer Pahariya). The film, made on a 160 crore budget, also features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.

Sky Force: Reviews

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave 4 out of 5 stars to the movie and called the film powerful. Taking to X, he wrote, “Real-life story that seamlessly blends drama, emotions, patriotism and aerial action... Several goosebumps-inducing moments... #AkshayKumar top-notch, #VeerPahariya confident... Outstanding finale. #SkyForceReview.”

 

 

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 10:34 PM IST
