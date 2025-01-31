Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya’s movie declines, mints just THIS on Friday

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 8: Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sky Force' entered it eighth day at the box office on Friday and is heading for a good show during its second weekend.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.com, the film minted ₹2.56 crore net in India on Day 8 until 10 pm.

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 8: On the 8th day at the box office, Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya’s movie was making good revenues and was close to make ₹3 crore by the day-end.

With ₹2.56 crore, the movie's total collection (India Net) stood at ₹89.06 crore, which as per expectation may breach ₹100 crore in the weekends. Sky Force had an overall 11.22 percent Hindi occupancy on Friday.

Until Day 7, the movie's worldwide collection breached ₹100 crore mark and was at ₹111.5 crore. Its India net on Day 7 was ₹86.5 crore, while India Gross stood at ₹103.25 crore, reported Sacnilk. The industry tracker noted the overseas collection was reported at ₹8.25 crore.

It opened with ₹12 crore on Day 1, then saw an increase to ₹22 crore on Day 2, followed by a significant jump to ₹28 crore on Day 3. However, the film began to see a decline, earning ₹7 crore on Day 4, ₹5.75 crore on Day 5, ₹6 crore on Day 6 and ₹5.5 crore on Day 7.

About Sky Force: ‘Sky Force’ film revolves around IAF officer T Vijaya (Veer) who goes missing in action during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Akshay plays his fellow IAF officer KO Ahuja who embarks on a mission to find Vijaya played by IAF officer T Vijaya (Veer Pahariya). The film, made on a ₹160 crore budget, also features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.

