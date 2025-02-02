Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar-Veer Paharia's action thriller crossed the ₹100 crore milestone on Saturday, February 1. The movie achieved the feat despite witnessing slump in its earnings in the second week.

Sky Force box office collection on day 9 stood at ₹94.50 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. In contrast, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Sky Force has crossed the ₹100 crore mark and has also become the first movie of 2025 to do so.

“#SkyForce is the first film of 2025 to cross the ₹100 cr milestone [on Day 8]... The film must show significant growth over the weekend to boost its healthy total,” wrote Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X.

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 9 Akshay Kumar starrer earned an estimated ₹94 crore till day 9, according to Sacnilk. The movie earned an estimated ₹5 crore on Saturday, showcasing a significant uptic from its Friday's collection. The movie had earned an estimated ₹3 crore on Saturday, January 31. Its overall occupancy stood at 23.55% on Saturday, February 01, 2025.

About Sky Force The movie featured Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in the lead roles, has garnered attention for its intense action and emotional storytelling.

By the second Friday, 'Sky Force' had earned an additional ₹4.60 crore, taking its total to ₹104.30 crore. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, 'Sky Force' not only delivers thrilling aerial combat sequences but also pays tribute to the true heroism of Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC.