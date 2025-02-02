Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar-Veer Paharia’s movie joins 100 crore club, first in 2025 to do so

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar's military drama achieved the feat of earning 100 crore in nine days. It is the first move of 2025 to cross 100 crore mark

Written By Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated2 Feb 2025, 07:39 AM IST
Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya starrer sees slight jump, mints THIS amount(PTI)

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar-Veer Paharia's action thriller crossed the 100 crore milestone on Saturday, February 1. The movie achieved the feat despite witnessing slump in its earnings in the second week. 

Sky Force box office collection on day 9 stood at 94.50 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. In contrast, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Sky Force has crossed the 100 crore mark and has also become the first movie of 2025 to do so.

“#SkyForce is the first film of 2025 to cross the 100 cr milestone [on Day 8]... The film must show significant growth over the weekend to boost its healthy total,” wrote Taran Adarsh in a social media post on X.

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 9

Akshay Kumar starrer earned an estimated 94 crore till day 9, according to Sacnilk. The movie earned an estimated 5 crore on Saturday, showcasing a significant uptic from its Friday's collection. The movie had earned an estimated 3 crore on Saturday, January 31. Its overall occupancy stood at 23.55% on Saturday, February 01, 2025.

About Sky Force

The movie featured Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in the lead roles, has garnered attention for its intense action and emotional storytelling.

By the second Friday, 'Sky Force' had earned an additional 4.60 crore, taking its total to 104.30 crore. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, 'Sky Force' not only delivers thrilling aerial combat sequences but also pays tribute to the true heroism of Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC.

Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC is the only Indian Air Force officer to posthumously receive the Maha Vir Chakra. Produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, 'Sky Force' also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.

First Published:2 Feb 2025, 07:39 AM IST
