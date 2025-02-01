Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's military drama has failed to impress the audience during its second week. The movie fails to show any sign of gains during its second weekend, indicates early numbres by industry tracker Sacnilk.

The movie made a strong debut on movie theatres and also benefitted from the Republic Day celebrations. The military drama lost ground after entering second week and is failing to regain momentum even during weekend.

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 9 Akshay Kumar's movie earnings reduced to ₹2.12 crore on Saturday after earning an estimated ₹3 crore on Friday, as per early estimates released by industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the movie's total collection stands at ₹91.62 crore. According to Sky Force Makers, the movie has crossed ₹100 crore mark on Saturday.

"From the skies to the ₹100 Cr club! The true story of courage and sacrifice is now the first blockbuster of 2025! We're honored by the love and support of our incredible audience, who've made 'Sky Force' a soaring success," posted Maddock Films on X.

The movie witnessed 20% occupancy in afternoon show and may witness a higher percentage of occupancy at late night shows. Its worldwide collection stands at ₹115.8 crore with an overseas collection of ₹90 lakh.

About Sky Force movie The military drama features Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and newcomer Veer Pahariya. It has been directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani. The movie has been produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films.

The movie has been promoted as the untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike ever. "Sky Force" also features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.