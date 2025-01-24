Sky Force hit or another flop? As per Sacnilk, Sky Force’s advance booking for Day 1 will fetch ₹3.78 crore. Since its trailer launch, the Akshay Kumar movie has been compared with Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Let’s check how much the aerial action movie from 2024 earned from its advance booking for Day 1.

Fighter, also released around Republic Day, fetched ₹8.4 crore from its advance booking, as per Sacnilk. On its release day, the India net collection was ₹22.5 crore. The movie was declared a “Hit” after collecting ₹358.83 worldwide. The movie was made with a massive budget of ₹250 crore.

As per media reports, Sky Force was made with a lower budget, ₹160 crore. Bollywood box office analyst Rohit Jaiswal has predicted that Sky Force is likely to collect between ₹7-9 crore on its release day, as per Filmibeat.

As per the most recent data from Sacnilk, the movie has collected ₹78 lakh so far. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur and debutant Veer Pahariya.

Akshay Kumar’s box office Akshay Kumar’s last release, Singham Again, collected ₹372.4 crore worldwide. However, the movie had an ensemble cast, with the lead being Ajay Devgn. Akshay Kumar also did a cameo for Stree 2, which earned ₹857.15 crore worldwide.

However, regarding his own movies, Akshay Kumar has not seen box office success for a long time. His last releases, Khel Khel Mein, Sarfira, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Raniganj, Selfiee, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey, failed miserably at the box office.

Akshay Kumar’s last hit movie was Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, released in 2021. Made with ₹160 crore, the action movie minted ₹293 crore worldwide.