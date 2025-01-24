Hello User
Sky Force hit or another flop? Akshay Kumar's movie's advance booking for Day 1 reveals a collection of…

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sky Force hit or another flop? Check how much the advance bookings for Sky Force are expected to reach. Akshay Kumar's box office performance has declined, with his last successful film, Sooryavanshi, was released in 2021 amid a series of flops.

Sky Force hit or another flop? As per Sacnilk, Sky Force’s advance booking for Day 1 will fetch 3.78 crore. Since its trailer launch, the Akshay Kumar movie has been compared with Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Let’s check how much the aerial action movie from 2024 earned from its advance booking for Day 1.

Fighter, also released around Republic Day, fetched 8.4 crore from its advance booking, as per Sacnilk. On its release day, the India net collection was 22.5 crore. The movie was declared a “Hit" after collecting 358.83 worldwide. The movie was made with a massive budget of 250 crore.

As per media reports, Sky Force was made with a lower budget, 160 crore. Bollywood box office analyst Rohit Jaiswal has predicted that Sky Force is likely to collect between 7-9 crore on its release day, as per Filmibeat.

As per the most recent data from Sacnilk, the movie has collected 78 lakh so far. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur and debutant Veer Pahariya.

Akshay Kumar’s box office

Akshay Kumar’s last release, Singham Again, collected 372.4 crore worldwide. However, the movie had an ensemble cast, with the lead being Ajay Devgn. Akshay Kumar also did a cameo for Stree 2, which earned 857.15 crore worldwide.

However, regarding his own movies, Akshay Kumar has not seen box office success for a long time. His last releases, Khel Khel Mein, Sarfira, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Raniganj, Selfiee, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey, failed miserably at the box office.

Akshay Kumar’s last hit movie was Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, released in 2021. Made with 160 crore, the action movie minted 293 crore worldwide.

Sky Force’s success is a much-awaited one for Akshay Kumar. He already has a number of movies lined up for 2025. His upcoming movies are Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5 and Shankara. He will also do a cameo in Kannappa, a Telugu mythological movie where Akshay will play Lord Shiva.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
