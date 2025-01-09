Sky Force's song Maaye, featuring Akshay Kumar, has gained nearly 9 million views. However, the song became controversial earlier. Find out why.

Sky Force movie's controversial song Maaye, featuring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, has gone viral on YouTube. After having been released on January 8, the video of the patriotic song has received nearly 9 million views

“This Republic Day, feel the pride and emotion with Maaye from Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan. With soulful vocals by B Praak, music by Tanishk Bagchi, and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, this emotional tribute celebrates love for the nation," says the caption of the song.

The entire lyrics of the song from the Sky Force movie have also been shared in the YouTube video's caption. Tanishk Bagchi, the song's composer, commented on the video.

“This song comes straight from my heart for our beautiful country and all of you amazing people. It’s my small way of honouring the love, strength, and pride we share. Grateful to stand with you all 🇮🇳. JAI HIND," he wrote.

Sky Force movie song controversy The Bollywood song became controversial after JioCinema shared a short clip of the music video on January 7. Lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir, who had written the Maaye song, expressed his displeasure as his name was not mentioned in the clip even though Bagchi and singer B Praak’s names were there.

"This song is not just sung and composed but also written by someone who has given all his blood and sweat to it. Removing writers name from the opening credits shows utter disrespect for the craft and fraternity by the makers," Manoj Muntashir wrote while tagging the makers of the Akshay Kumar movie.

“If it’s not corrected immediately, including the main song releasing tomorrow, I am going to disown the song and make sure my voice is heard by the law of the land. Shame," he added while threatening legal action.

The video of the full song, which has now gone viral, does not feature Manoj Muntashir’s name on screen. At the same time, Tanishk Bagchi and singer B Praak’s names are also missing.