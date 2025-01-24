Sky Force Twitter review: Sky Force, featuring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan, was released on January 24. Early reviews on social media praise its engaging first half and visual effects while some viewers express scepticism about its box office potential and authenticity of the positive reviews.

Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and debutant Veer Pahariya, was released on January 24. While it's still early, some people posted their Sky Force review on X (formerly Twitter).

“Sky Force: First Half: TERRIFIC. Engrossing from frame one. Akshay Kumar is simply outstanding. All eyes on the second half," wrote one user.

"Sky Force Interval: Ek line me abhi tak ke 1st half ka review karu toh itna hi kahunga ki till Sky Force>Fighter. Atleast kuch zyada hi Illogical/Off the topic nahi jaarahe jitna LORD gaye the last year apni film me. On to the 2nd half!" wrote another.

Sky Force social media review Fans have posted their reviews on other social media channels as well.

“Sky Force is an exceptional movie, with stunning visual effects and a thrilling storyline that captivates the audience. The blend of acting and script adds more charm to the film. It's an unparalleled experience," came from one Bollywood fan.

"One of the best patriotic or aerial action movies in recent years. Akshay Kumar performance, especially in emotional moments. And last 15 min is the back bone of this film," posted another.

When Viral Bollywood asked viewers about the movie, the reactions were mixed.

“They have dragged many things. A lot of those seem boring. Of course we’ll connect to a soldier’s emotions, but many other things matter a lot for a movie," said one viewer.

"This won't work at the box office," said one viewer, "Na dhang ka kuchh ek dialogie hai…Akshay Sir, acchi filmein karo na!."

Social media sceptic Even though there are mostly rave reviews, several social media users are sceptic about it. Many of them doubt the authenticity of the reviews.

“Saying would get a National Award for this. Like how much higher of a compliment can he give," wondered one user.

"Why to give 4 star? Give 5 star and announce it as India's Oscar entry," came one sarcastic comment.