Sky Force Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya’s military drama fails to retain ground

Sky Force, featuring Akshay Kumar, has struggled at the box office, earning 80.75 crore (India net) and 96.75 crore worldwide after six days. Its Day 6 earnings of 2.39 crore were the lowest since its release during Republic Day celebrations.

Livemint, Written By Sharmila Bhadoria
Updated30 Jan 2025, 07:40 AM IST
Advertisement
Sky Force Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar’s movie started on a strong note, but failed to retain ground.(Screengrab from YouTube/ Saregama Music)

Sky Force Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6: The military drama featuring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in lead roles has failed to retain ground in its first week. The movie has collected an estimated 80.75 crore (India net). Sky Force's Worldwide Box Office Collection stands at 96.75 crore after day 6 earnings.

Sky Force started its box office run on a strong note. Its release was coincided with the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Check the detailed box office earnings of the military drama.

Advertisement

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 6

Sky Force earned only 2.39 crores on Wednesday (Day 6), January 29, as per industry tracker Sacnilk's early estimates. Day 6's earnings are the lowest as compared to how much Sky Force minted during the first few days after its release.

"Sky Force" opened at 15.30 crore on Friday, January 24 and went on to collect 26.30 crore at the box office on Saturday.

While giving an update on Sky Force's box office collection Maddock Films said that the movie collected 81.4 crore in four days.

Advertisement

“Powered by immense love & support, Sky Force continues to strike a chord with audiences across the country! Book your tickets now,” Maddock Films wrote along with a poster, which mentioned that the two-day collection of the movie.

Sky Force Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6

The movie earned an estimated 96.75 crore so far, according to Sacnilk. Its overseas collection stands at 7 crore. Its India gross collection stands at 89.75 crore and India (net) collection at 80.96 crore.

Advertisement

About Sky Force

Billed as the untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike ever, the movie released in theatres across the country on 24 January. The movie was produced by Dinesh Vijan's banner Maddock Films.

Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur have co-directed the film, which also marks the acting debut of Pahariya. The film revolves around IAF officer T Vijaya (Veer) who goes missing in action during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. "Sky Force" also features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles. Akshay plays his fellow IAF officer KO Ahuja who embarks on a mission to find Vijaya.

Advertisement

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsSky Force Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya’s military drama fails to retain ground
First Published:30 Jan 2025, 07:40 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts