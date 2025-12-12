Skydiver left dangling from plane’s tail in terrifying mid-air nightmare — Watch video

A skydiving jump over Far North Queensland nearly ended in disaster when a skydiver’s reserve parachute snagged on the tail of a Cessna Caravan, leaving him dangling thousands of feet in the air and forcing the pilot to battle for control, according to the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).

ATSB video shows the skydiver twisting helplessly as the reserve parachute wrapped around the aircraft’s tail. The incident occurred on 20 September 2025 during a planned 16-way formation jump over Tully Airport.

Fellow skydivers bail out Thirteen of the other skydivers on board immediately jumped clear of the aircraft, while two remained in the doorway to assist. Dangling beneath the tail, the trapped skydiver managed to pull out a hook knife and cut 11 lines from his reserve chute, tearing the canopy enough to break free.

Safe landing Once freed, he deployed his main parachute and descended safely alongside the others. According to the ATSB, he sustained only minor injuries. A camera operator who had remained on board captured the entire ordeal, providing investigators with critical footage.

How the incident unfolded The ATSB said the Cessna departed with 17 parachutists and a pilot who slowed the aircraft to 85 knots and extended 10° of flap before signaling the jump run. As the first skydiver climbed out, his reserve handle snagged, causing the chute to fire and drag him violently backward. His legs struck the aircraft’s left horizontal stabiliser, severely damaging it before the parachute wrapped around the tailplane.

Here is that terrifying video of skydiver tangled on plane tail:

“The aircraft suddenly pitched up” ATSB Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said the unexpected drag caused an abrupt loss of control.

“The pilot recalled feeling the aircraft suddenly pitch up and observing the airspeed rapidly decreasing,” Mitchell said.

“Initially unaware of what had occurred, the pilot believed the aircraft had stalled… But upon being told there was a skydiver hung up on the tailplane, they reduced power again.”

Also Read | Eggoz faces social media backlash over viral cancer claim; founder says shocked