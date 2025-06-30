“Slap on graduate's face”: Cricketer Rinku Singh’s appointment as Basic Education Officer in UP sparks debate online

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, best known for his IPL heroics and a gold medal win at the 2022 Asian Games, is set to be appointed as a Basic Education Officer (BSA) in Uttar Pradesh. But the news, instead of being met with unanimous applause, has triggered a wave of criticism online, with many questioning how someone who allegedly failed Class 9 could be handed such a key education post.

A notification regarding Rinku’s appointment was reportedly issued by the Director of Basic Education in Uttar Pradesh, with formalities currently underway. His selection is being processed under the International Medal Winner Direct Recruitment Rules 2022, which allows athletes who’ve brought international glory to the country to be appointed directly to certain gazetted posts.

However, several users on X didn’t hold back their concerns.

“See the misfortune of our Uttar Pradesh, Rinku Singh, who has no connection with education whatsoever, is being made the Basic Education Officer. If they wanted to honour him, they could have done something in the field of sports,” one user wrote.

“Making a 9th fail school dropout Rinku Singh the Basic Education Officer in UP is a slap on every graduate’s face. Appoint him in sports or youth affairs where he truly belongs and can contribute,” another asked.

What is a Basic Education Officer? A Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) serves as the government’s district-level representative for basic education, ensuring implementation of state policies and monitoring schools. It is a Group B (gazetted) post, typically filled through State Public Service Commission exams, and requires at least a graduation degree.

Rinku’s alleged lack of formal education — reportedly failing in Class 9 and not continuing further — has added fuel to the controversy.

According to ETV Bharat, the cricketer did not complete school and focused entirely on his cricket career.

Internet reacts Supporters of the move argue that the policy is meant to honour athletes and provide them with secure government roles. Critics, however, feel that such appointments must be carefully matched with appropriate departments.

“If we must reward him, give him a sports-related post — not one in education,” one user wrote on X.

“This is like appointing a cricketer as a Chief Medical Officer. Makes no sense,” said another.

What the post entails According to reports, Rinku Singh will draw a monthly salary of around ₹56,000, along with government allowances and benefits. The role comes with considerable responsibility, including oversight of school infrastructure, teacher recruitment, and educational quality at the grassroots level.

