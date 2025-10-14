‘Slower Parel’: Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta slams Mumbai’s traffic chaos, calls for urgent action

Mumbai’s chronic traffic congestion has once again come under scrutiny, this time from Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, who highlighted how poor enforcement of traffic rules is worsening the situation in India’s financial capital.

Responding to a post about traffic chaos at the One BKC junction, Gupta said that travelling a mere two kilometres between Parel and Lower Parel can now take as long as 45 minutes, reflecting the growing strain on the city’s road infrastructure.

“Nilesh Bhai, if you would like to feel better I invite you to visit Slower Parel. It takes 45 mins minimum to go a 2 km distance from Parel to Lower Parel,” Gupta wrote on X (formerly Twitter), responding to a post by Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. MD Nilesh Shah about signal violations and blocked junctions in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Gupta, 42, said that poor adherence to traffic regulations, including no-parking rules and one-way systems introduced after the closure of Elphinstone Bridge, has compounded the problem. “Many roads were supposed to have one-way traffic and no parking to compensate for Elphinstone bridge shutting down. Unfortunately, that is not being followed or enforced,” she said, calling for stricter implementation of traffic rules.

Her post drew attention to a broader issue: the mismatch between Mumbai’s rapid urban growth and the pace of its infrastructure planning and enforcement. Traffic congestion has long been cited as a drag on productivity in India’s commercial hub, where peak-hour bottlenecks routinely affect commute times and logistics costs for businesses.

The Mumbai Traffic Police responded to Gupta’s remarks on X, saying, “We have informed the concerned Traffic Division for the necessary action.”

Gupta’s complaint resonated with many city residents, with several users pointing out similar traffic snarls across Mumbai. “Last month it took me two and a half hours from BKC to Juhu. And yet the Bombay folks say Bangalore traffic is worse!” one user wrote. Another added, “These days nobody likes to follow rules. They feel insulting. Look at Mumbai local train travel. More than 50% people are unauthorized.”