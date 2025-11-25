Smriti Mandhana deletes wedding posts, Palash Muchhal's sister, mother react — here's what they said

Smriti Mandhana, the celebrated sportsperson of the India women's national cricket team, is in the spotlight since she marked her wedding festivities with music composer Palash Muchhal. A day after the wedding slated for 23 November was postponed, rumours about discord in their relationship are doing rounds in the wake of social media activity of women's team vice-captain.

Smriti Mandhana removed all wedding-related post from her social media accounts a day after her wedding was postponed indefinitely. Following this shocking development, social media flooded with speculations, expressing concern over their relationship status.

In this difficult situation, Palash Muchhal's sister Palak reacted to put the rumours to rest. In a post on Instagram stories she wrote, “Due to Smriti's dad health Smriti and Palash's wedding has been put on hold. Would request all of you to respect the privacy of the families in this sensitive time."

View full Image Palash Muchhal's sister Palak reacted to the rumours that surfaced after the wedding was put on hold.

The wedding initially scheduled for Sunday was slated to take place in Mandhana’s hometown of Sangli. The supposed wedding day was preceded by grand Haldi, Mehndi and Sangeet celebrations but the festivities were abruptly put on hold after Smriti's father Shrinivas Mandhana suffered a sudden health scare.

Smriti's manager Tuhin Mishra informed ANI that concerns around Shrinivas Mandhana's health first emerged when he started showing symptoms of a possible heart issue while having breakfast on the fateful day.

After his health condition failed to improve, Smriti's family called an ambulance and rushed him to a hospital. As per ANI report, he is under observation at Sarvhit Hospital. Confirming that the 29-year-old cricket star immediately decided to defer the wedding, Tuhin Mishra said, “Smriti is very clear — she wants her father to be okay first, and later she will get married.”

According to doctors, his symptoms were likely triggered by “physical or mental stress” from the hectic wedding preparations. Notably, Smriti Mandhana shares a close bond with her father and credits him as a key pillar in her cricketing journey.

After Smriti Mandhana cleaned her profile of all photos and videos from the wedding celebrations — including engagement posts and behind-the-scenes moments she had shared earlier — public attention shifted from celebration to concern, arousing speculations. Meanwhile, Palash Muchhal's profile photos and videos remain intact, who whose health also deteriorated, as per media reports.

As both families now prioritise Shrinivas Mandhana’s recovery in this critical time, no new wedding date has been announced.

Palash Muchhal's mother breaks silence on son's health Palash is “resting and recovering,” mother Amita Muchhal informed Hindustan Times. Elaborating how the emotional turmoil around Smriti's father's health impacted her son, Amita said, “Palash ko uncle se bahut zyada attachment hai… Smriti se zyada yeh dono close hain.”

Suggesting that it was Palash's decision to postpone the wedding to which Smriti willingly accepted, she added, “Jab unko hogaya toh Smriti se phele Palash ne decision liya ke phere nahi karne jab tak uncle thik nahi ho jaate.”

Recollecting the frightening moments leading up to the hospitalisation, she she noted, “Rote rote ek dum tabiyat kharab ho gai… stress bahut hai. They had to keep him in the hospital for four hours. IV drip chadi, ECG hua, aur doosre tests hoye. Sab normal aaye, but the stress was just too much."

According to Amita, emotional pressure overtook as only the pheras were left when the incident happened leaving the families with no choice but to postpone the wedding.

Palash was asked to stay indoors since the haldi ceremony had already taken place. “Smriti and Palash dono takleef mein hain… Palash dreamt of coming home with his bride. I had even planned a special welcome,” she said explaining that her son suffered a major heartbreak when he realised that the wedding has to be put on hold.

Confirming that the couple will tie the knot soon, Amita said, “Everything will be fine… shaadi bohot jaldi hogi.”

What happened to Smriti Mandhana's father? Drawing up the curtain over Shrinivas Mandhana's health status, Director of Sarvhit Hospital, Dr Naman Shah, said Smriti's father “experienced symptoms of a heart attack around 11:30 after feeling left-sided chest pain. He was immediately transferred to Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli for further assessment. Despite his slightly raised cardiac enzymes, he requires ongoing observation.”