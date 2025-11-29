Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal: From viral stadium proposal to delayed ‘I do’ — relationship timeline amid controversies

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal were expected to tie the knot in Sangli, Maharashtra, on November 23. Their pre-wedding celebrations had already lit up social media, with fans eagerly waiting for glimpses from the big day.

But celebrations quickly turned into concern. Reports surfaced on Sunday morning that Smriti’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, had been hospitalised due to a heart issue. Soon after, Palash too was admitted with viral symptoms and acidity complications. His sister, singer Palak Muchhal, later confirmed that the wedding ceremonies had been postponed until both families were in better health. Thankfully, both Smriti’s father and Palash have since been discharged.

Adding to speculation, Smriti deleted her proposal and engagement posts — content that had earlier taken the internet by storm — while her close friends Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil also removed celebratory posts. Both Smriti and Palash have now added a nazar emoji to their Instagram bios — a symbol believed to ward off negative energy.

While fans await clarity on the new wedding date, here’s a look back at how their relationship blossomed:

How it started The two reportedly began dating in 2019 — a relationship kept largely away from the public eye. Despite coming from different creative fields, they connected over ambition, discipline and a strong work ethic.

Going public After years of subtle mentions and rare appearances in each other’s social media posts, the couple finally made it Instagram official in July 2024, celebrating five years together with a heartfelt message.

A tattoo that spoke louder than words Following India’s Women’s World Cup triumph, Palash revealed a tattoo on his hand — featuring Smriti’s initials and her jersey number — calling it his tribute to her success.

The stadium proposal In a moment scripted like cinema, Palash proposed to Smriti at DY Patil Stadium, the iconic venue where she lifted the World Cup trophy. A video shared by Smriti (now deleted) showed her teammates cheering, dancing, and celebrating as she flaunted her engagement ring. However, the video is available on Palash's Instagram handle.

The big day that fans are still waiting for The couple’s haldi and sangeet reportedly took place last weekend with teammates, family and friends in attendance. But with health emergencies on both sides, the wedding now stands postponed — with the next date yet to be revealed.