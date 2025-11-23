Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal net worth: Cricket, brand deals, music and movies – A look at the power couple’s earnings

In a match made in the worlds of music and sport, Indian composer Palash Muchhal and women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana are officially tying the knot on November 23, 2025, it has been confirmed by multiple media outlets.

Advertisement

The announcement has not only delighted fans but also sparked widespread interest in the couple’s financial profile — together, they are being referred to as one of the most powerful and wealthy duos in Indian entertainment and cricket.

Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana: The Wedding That Has Everyone Talking According to reports, Palash Muchhal proposed to Mandhana at Mumbai’s iconic DY Patil Stadium, the very ground where India clinched a recent Women’s World Cup. According to the video shared by Palash on his social media platform, the entire moment was cinematic: Muchhal led Mandhana, blindfolded, to the centre of the pitch, and when she removed the blindfold, he was down on one knee with a ring. She said yes.

Their relationship, which reportedly began in 2019, was kept quite private until recently. But now, with the engagement and impending marriage, both their personal and professional worlds are under the spotlight.

Advertisement

Smriti Mandhana's Net Worth Smriti Mandhana is one of India’s most celebrated women cricketers. She serves as the vice-captain of the national women’s team and plays as a left-handed opening batter.

Her earnings are as impressive as her cricketing skill: she holds a Grade A central contract with the BCCI, which pays her a retainer of ₹50 lakh annually. Match fees further add to her income — she reportedly earns Rs15 lakh for every Test, ₹6 lakh per ODI, and ₹3 lakh per T20I.

In addition, Mandhana plays in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore, who paid her ₹3.4 crore in auction — making her one of the top paid women cricketers globally.

Off the field, she is a favourite for brands. Her endorsements include big names such as Hyundai, Nike, Red Bull, Garnier, Mastercard, Hero MotoCorp, and UNICEF India, among others. Reports suggest that she earns ₹50–75 lakh per campaign, depending on the scale.

Advertisement

Palash Muchhal's Net Worth Palash first made his mark in Bollywood with his debut as a composer in the film ‘Dishkiyaoon’ (2014), when he was just 18.

He has since composed songs for several films, including ‘Bhoothnath Returns’ and ‘Amit Sahni Ki List’, producing hits like ‘Party Toh Banti Hai’ and ‘Tu Hi Hai Aashiqui’.

Through this work, he earns composition fees, and over time, royalties from streaming, radio play, and other sources likely add up — a standard revenue stream for composers.

In addition to composing, Muchhal has directed more than 40 music videos for major labels such as T-Series and Zee Music, according to reports.

This side of his career gives him another income stream — both through the production budgets of these music videos and possibly profit sharing or flat fees, depending on his contract.

Palash is also venturing into filmmaking. His directorial project ‘Raju Bajewala’, featuring actors Avika Gor and Chandan Roy, is currently in the works.

Advertisement

As a director, he can earn not only through upfront remuneration but also, potentially, through a share of box office returns or other profit-sharing models, depending on how the film is financed and distributed.

Earlier in his career, Palash also acted — he appeared in ‘Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey’ directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

Moreover, he has been on TV shows like ‘Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega’ and ‘Shabhaash India’, performing live (keyboard performances, etc.) which may have contributed to his income and visibility.

Palash, along with his sister Palak Muchhal, has been involved in stage shows across India and abroad. These are not just commercial performances — many are charity shows, especially to raise funds for children needing heart surgeries.

Advertisement

While the primary motive in these is philanthropic, performing live increases his reach, which helps his brand value and likely supports his paid shows too.

Putting all these pieces together — composition, royalties, direction, acting, and live shows — media estimates place Palash’s net worth between ₹20 crore and ₹41 crore as of 2025.

These figures reflect his multi-faceted career and show how he has leveraged his musical talent into a serious business ecosystem, rather than relying solely on songwriting.

The Couple's Net Worth Together Palash Muchhal: His net worth is estimated to be between ₹20 crore and ₹41 crore, according to multiple credible media reports.

Advertisement

Smriti Mandhana: Her net worth is estimated to be ₹32–34 crore, roughly USD 4 million, derived from her central contract, match fees, WPL salary, and endorsements.

Taken together, analysts estimate that the couple’s combined net worth could lie in the range of ₹50 crore to ₹75 crore, making them one of the most financially strong pairings in the Indian celebrity landscape.

As the couple prepares to exchange vows on November 23, all eyes will be on their wedding — and on just how their combined star power may shape their public journey in the years to come.