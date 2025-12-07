Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal unfollow each other on Instagram after calling off wedding, relationship

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer-filmmaker Palash Muchhal, who recently announced that they have called off their wedding, have now unfollowed each other on Instagram. The update comes days after the couple issued separate statements requesting privacy.

The two had been preparing for their wedding in Sangli, Maharashtra, with pre-wedding celebrations already underway. Photos and clips from their engagement and Haldi ceremonies had gone viral across fan pages, making them one of the most-talked-about celebrity couples this year.

However, the wedding was initially postponed after Smriti’s father was hospitalised on the day of the ceremony, following a medical emergency. Shortly after, Palash too was briefly hospitalised for further evaluation.

On 7 December, Mandhana publicly addressed the speculation surrounding her personal life, confirming that the wedding had been cancelled and emphasising that her focus remains solely on representing India in cricket. She also urged the media and public to respect the privacy of both families.

Smriti Mandhana's instagram story.

Palash released a statement soon after, saying he has decided to “move on” and expressed concern over misinformation circulating online. He added that legal action would be taken against defamatory content shared about him on social media.

The couple, who were once celebrated across cricket and music fandoms, are now maintaining silence on the matter as they step away from the spotlight and continue to ask for space.

A relationship comes to an unexpected end Though Smriti and Palash largely kept their relationship private, their engagement brought it into the spotlight, with fans eagerly anticipating a grand wedding in Sangli on November 24. Instead, the couple is now in the news for their sudden split, with the developments drawing significant attention online.