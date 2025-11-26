Smriti Mandhana’s father returns home, no blockage found; radio silence on wedding date: Report

It’s been over 24 hours since Smriti Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was discharged from the hospital. Still, there has been no update on the wedding date.

According to an India TV report, Smriti’s father returned home on Monday morning. Earlier, he fell sick on 23 November, the day Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were supposed to get married. The senior Mandhana was admitted to a hospital in Sangli, Smriti’s hometown.

According to Doctors, his condition is stable now and he is no longer in danger. The medical team carried out an angiography and found no blockages, the publication added.

Since it was a sudden hospitalisation for Smriti’s father, the wedding was indefinitely postponed. Now that he’s back, there is still radio silence. None of the families has shared any update on a new wedding date.

Cheating rumours Meanwhile, rumours have surfaced online about Palash Muchhal allegedly cheating on Smriti Mandhana. Screenshots shared on Reddit and Instagram claim to show Palash chatting privately with a woman named Mary D’Costa.

The alleged chats appear flirty, with claims that he invited her for a swim, a spa outing and even an early morning walk at Versova beach. In these messages, he allegedly complained that his long-distance relationship with Smriti literally s*cks.

He allegedly discussed meeting Smriti only once in three to five months.

“You don't meet her? Like everyday?” asked the girl.

“Dont ask, re. Long distance,” came the reply.

“Earlier i used to go on her tour to chill. But, from last two years, it’s been really hectic for me as well,” he allegedly says in the chat.

“So not getting time as well. And that is the problem. But it is what it is. Thats why it is dead most of the times,” the reply said.

According to the viral screenshots, Palash allegedly offered the girl to go for a swim at the Marriot. He also apparently promised to make it look like they’d be in a group so that nobody doubted anything.

“You're dating, na?” the girl asked.

“That doesn't mean we can’t go for swim,” came the reply.

The girl asked, “But u do love her ryt?”

The non-committal reply came, “Sab yahin baat karlo tum (So, you want to know everything over the chat?).”

The chat apparently took place between May and July 2025. Unverified screenshots also claim why the girl leaked the chat. The screenshot of a text message indicates that the girl did not expose the man earlier because nobody knew him before (his name got associated with Smriti).