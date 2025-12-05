Smriti Mandhana’s first post after wedding postponement with Palash Muchhal sparks speculation: ‘Where is the ring?'

After her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal was abruptly postponed, Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana made her first public appearance — or rather post — on Instagram on Friday. The former celebratory mood has given way to concern and curiosity as fans were quick to notice that her engagement ring was missing.

Her post was part of a paid campaign with a leading toothpaste brand, but what turned heads was not the ad — it was her bare ring finger. Social media erupted with speculation. Some users argued the video might have been shot before the engagement; others read into the absence of the ring as a sign of underlying tension.

One fan commented, “The smile is back, (and the ring is gone) thankyou for this, that’s why Colgate.”

Another user wrote, “Why it feels like she is sad ,she is smiling but her voice and her eyes looks she is sad and she is not wearing her engagement ring.”

“Her voice yaar, that breaking one hurts bad 🥺 but so happy to see her doing this iv 😭♥️ and that ring is gone is all that we needed to know about it,” the third user wrote.

“Where's the ring,” a user wrote on X.

What Led to the Postponement Smriti and Palash’s wedding — set for 23 November in Sangli, Maharashtra — was called off at the eleventh hour when Smriti’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, suffered a sudden health emergency and was rushed to hospital. A day later, Palash too was admitted to hospital due to stress and exhaustion. While both have since been discharged, the families decided to delay the wedding indefinitely.

Despite speculation online about a revised wedding date, Mandhana’s brother confirmed the marriage remains on hold.

In light of the postponement, the couple also removed all pre-wedding and engagement-related posts from their social media, further adding to the uncertainty.

Families Ask for Privacy, Hope for Better Days Palash’s sister Palak Muchhal recently opened up about the emotional toll on both families. She said they’ve endured a “very tough time,” asking fans and media alike to treat the situation with sensitivity. She stressed that the current focus is on family recovery and staying positive.

Adding to that, Palash’s mother reiterated that “when his father had fallen ill, Palash had said he would not proceed until he recovered.” She expressed hope that once things stabilise, the families will resume wedding plans.

