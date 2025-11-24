Smriti Mandhana’s wedding delayed after father shows heart-attack symptoms — What’s the new date?

Indian cricketing stalwart Smriti Mandhana’s wedding has been postponed after her father showed heart attack symptoms while the festivities were underway at the Mandhana Farm House in Samdol, Maharashtra. He was immediately rushed to hospital, where he has remained under medical care.

The family has confirmed that his condition is currently stable and under observation. Mandhana was scheduled to get married on Sunday — the same day her father suffered the heart attack — to music composer Palash Muchhal.

The wedding management informed the media that the ceremony had been called off.

"Today in the morning when he was having breakfast, Smriti Mandana's father, Mr. Srinivas Mandhana, got unwell. We waited for a while. We thought that maybe it's normal, he will be fine. But he was getting worse. So we thought, let's not take any risk, so we called an ambulance and took him to the hospital. Now he is under observation," Smriti's manager had said.

Mandhana shares a close bond with her father, who has been part of her cricket journey since the beginning.

"You know Smriti is very close to her father. She decided that until her father gets well, this marriage, which was supposed to happen today, is indefinitely postponed. Now he is under observation, and the doctor has said that he will have to stay in the hospital. And until he gets well, because we are also in shock, and we want him to recover soon," he added.

When will the wedding take place? The wedding date is yet to be decided. No new date has been announced, and the ceremony has been postponed indefinitely.