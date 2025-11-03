Smriti Mandhana tows injured opener Pratika Rawal to Women's World Cup 2025 award ceremony; heartfelt moment goes viral

Indian women’s team player Pratika Rawal, who was ruled out of the iconic Women's World Cup tournament after suffering an ankle injury, celebrated the team's victory in a wheelchair at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on 2 November. Despite the injury she endured during the series, the 24-year-old opener decided to turn up for the festivities of maiden World Cup title.

In yesterday's match, India defeated South Africa by 52 runs even after the designated opener for the Indian team was made to sit back in the final group-stage match against Bangladesh. The celebrations of the historic achievement become even more special after the injured opener unable to walk, ditched the arena seats. She thronged to the grounds in a wheelchair after India lifted their first-ever ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup trophy.

In a post on X, Pratika Rawal shared a photo of the celebrations and wrote, “I couldn’t fight on the field, but my heart never left the game every cheer, every tear was mine too🥺🏆.”

At the World Cup presentation ceremony, Smriti Mandhana's adorable move thrilled fans. The vice-captain of the Indian cricket team brought wheelchair-bound Pratika Rawal onto the stage to receive her winner's medal.

The opener Pratika Rawal batted in six innings in the World Cup 2025. The WWC final day was a bittersweet moment for Pratika who scored 308 runs in the tournament and secured an average of 51.33.

After India sealed a 52-run victory against South Africa, Pratika Rawal was spotted waving the tricolour proudly. The teammates made sure that the injured opener who helped Indian team on its journey, doesn't feel left out during the celebrations. Her wheelchair was placed alongside the radiant trophy.

Social media reaction While many lauded the sweet moment, others acknowledged team unity. Social media was abuzz after this heartfelt moment went viral.

A user wrote, “It's true partnership bonding !!”

Another user remarked, "That’s a seriously sweet moment to capture!"

A third user said, “Pratika Rawal doesn’t get the medal but they got her on the stage🥹PRATIKA, YOU HAD TO BE THERE BRAVE GIRL♥️.”

A fourth comment read, "This is what true sportsmanship and humanity look like. Pure love and respect."

A fifth user stated, “The camaraderie in this team was inspirational. They played as one team. That was the real victory.”

A sixth user replied,"What a moment! Smriti Mandhana pushing Pratika Rawal to the podium shows the real heart of #INDW – even injured, she's part of the squad that finally lifted the Women's ODI World Cup after all these years. Pure goosebumps!"

