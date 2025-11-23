Smriti Mandhana ditches bat and ball, grooves to ‘Desi Girl’ during wedding bash— 'Smitten with love', say fans

Cricket icon Smriti Mandhana ditched bat and ball to mesmerise fans with her dance moves. The vice-captain of the Indian cricket team was seen in full swag mode during her wedding festivities. Grooving and cheering with her World Cup-winning mates, Smriti Mandhana marked the special occasion of her life days after the historic World Cup title win.

Advertisement

One of the stars of the Indian Women's Cricket team, Smriti Mandhana’s kickstarted with her wedding festivities on Friday with Haldi ceremony, followed by Mehendi and Sangeet. Several teammates, including Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Shivali Shinde, Radha Yadav and Jemimah Rodrigues joined the festivities.

She is set to tie the knot with composer-filmmaker Palash Muchhal in a traditional ceremony on November 23. Several photos and videos of the sports legend dancing on Bollywood beats with her partner went viral on social media.

Social media reaction A user wrote, “2025 is indeed giving unexpected surprises.😍🙈We have got see @mandhana_smriti being dramatic and dancing with full swag💞”

Advertisement

Another user remarked, "Point at her when "who's the hottest girl in the world" they are smitten in love bro."

A third comment read, “Never in my wildest imagination in 2017 I thought that I’ll see Smriti like this one day. What love does to a shy, introverted girl🥹❤️🧿🧿”

A fourth user stated, “Oh my god smriti's girl gang performed for her 🥹💕.”

A fifth user said, “This is looking like iifa 2008(sic).”

Team India performed energetic routines to celebrate the couple's 6 years of togetherness. Named as the Leading Cricketer in the World for 2024 by Wisden, the 29-year-old Smriti Mandhana is the captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Advertisement

PM Modi congratulates Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent heartfelt wishes to the couple on their engagement and called it a beautiful union of two talented individuals.

In the congratulatory note, PM Modi said, “Walking hand in hand through every season of life, may the couple find strength in each other’s presence and their hearts, minds and souls be in harmony. May their dreams intertwine and grow together, guiding them toward a future filled with joy and deep understanding."

Extending warm wishes, he added, “As they start a new, beautiful life together, the grace of Smriti’s cover drive meets the lilting musical symphony of Palaash in a wonderful partnership. May both these teams win in the game of life. I send my blessings to the couple for the momentous occasion."