Snake bites dancer: Whether hanging off cliffs or petting wild animals, content creators performing dangerous stunts to gain a few extra likes are not unusual nowadays. In one such video, a Russian dancer posed with a giant snake.

However, things did not go as planned for her. The snake bit the Instagram user ‘Shhkodalera’ in the face as she tried to pose with it, likely for a picture.

In the now-viral video, the snake attacked the dancer's nose and dug its teeth into it. Thankfully, the snake was non-venomous, and the dancer got off with just a wound mark on her nose.

Despite the pain and shock of the bite, she gracefully put the snake on the ground instead of throwing it from a height, which several users lauded her for.

While sharing the video, ‘Shhkodalera’ sarcastically said it was definitely going to be her year.

“The spectacle is not for the faint of heart. I ask you to move away from the screens. Well, who remained, I report that everything is fine, the nose is in place. This year will clearly be mine. I apologize for the obscenity,” she wrote in Russian.

Watch the viral Instagram video here:

The video quickly caught the attention of social media users, who had a hilarious take on the incident. It has garnered over 19.8 million in two weeks. Some were angry that she was playing with wildlife for a video, but others “respected” her for not throwing away the snake.

Here's how netizens reacted: "Russian banegi icchadari naagin aur putin se apna intekaam legi. (The Russian dancer will now become an ‘icchadari naagin’ and take revenge from President Vladimir Putin), a user joked.

“Zeher hai ya pyaar hai tera chumma. (Is your kiss venom or love),” a user quipped, referring to a famous Indian song.

“What else did she expect? A kiss?” another user asked.

“Serves her right! Wild animals belong in the wild, not for your entertainment and definitely, NOT your pet,” another added.

“I mean I respect her for not throwing the snake but what did you expect,” said another user.

“Logo ko life mein karne ke liye aur kuch nahin, playing with Snake, really? (Do people have nothing else to do it life?)” another user said.

A user joked: “Nose piercing hogyi.”

“Not venomous snake. So it's a love bite,” another added.